Mandatory military service could end South Korean soccer star’s career

Son Heung-Min is the star player of the South Korean national team. He is also a rising star in the English Premier League after enjoying his best campaign so far at club Tottenham. At 26 years of age, one would think that he is still in the prime of his career; however, it may soon come to an end.

South Korea requires mandatory military service as it is constantly under threat from North Korea, and citizens must complete 21-month service before they turn 28. This would effectively bring Son’s shining career to an end.

The South Korean player has become particularly endearing to Mexican fans at this World Cup for being the main star of his team and scoring against Germany in a crucial victory that allowed Mexico to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. He also scored against the Latin American squad on South Korea’s 2-1 defeat. A famous snapshot of him has gone viral in social media. The photo shows him crying after the defeat against Mexico, which most interpreted as mourning over the impending end of his career.

If South Korea were to advance to the round of 16, all players would be exempt from military service. When the country co-hosted the tournament in 2002, their team reached the semifinals and the squad was exempted from their military duty. This year, the bare minimum requirement was to advance to the knockout stages, but after falling versus both Sweden and Mexico, the feat seemed almost impossible.

In an unexpected turn of events, South Korea beat Germany 2-0 and if Mexico were to have beaten Sweden, Son and his team would have been able to advance to the round of 16 along Mexico.

Son’s story was published well before the World Cup but went viral after the South Koreans were largely credited for Mexico’s advancing to the next stage in the tournament. There is now only one option for Son to remain in England and continue to rise in the international stage of football. They must win the gold in the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia next August. The feat seems more probable as the only Asian team to best them has been Iran, which also was eliminated from the Russia World Cup.