Mandatory military service could end South Korean soccer star’s career

Son Heung-Min is the star player of the South Korean national team. He is also a rising star in the English Premier League after enjoying his best campaign so far at club Tottenham. At 26 years of age, one would think that he is still in the prime of his career; however, it may soon come to an end.
South Korea requires mandatory military service as it is constantly under threat from North Korea, and citizens must complete 21-month service before they turn 28. This would effectively bring Son’s shining career to an end.
The South Korean player has become particularly endearing to Mexican fans at this World Cup for being the main star of his team and scoring against Germany in a crucial victory that allowed Mexico to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. He also scored against the Latin American squad on South Korea’s 2-1 defeat. A famous snapshot of him has gone viral in social media. The photo shows him crying after the defeat against Mexico, which most interpreted as mourning over the impending end of his career.
If South Korea were to advance to the round of 16, all players would be exempt from military service. When the country co-hosted the tournament in 2002, their team reached the semifinals and the squad was exempted from their military duty. This year, the bare minimum requirement was to advance to the knockout stages, but after falling versus both Sweden and Mexico, the feat seemed almost impossible.
In an unexpected turn of events, South Korea beat Germany 2-0 and if Mexico were to have beaten Sweden, Son and his team would have been able to advance to the round of 16 along Mexico.
Son’s story was published well before the World Cup but went viral after the South Koreans were largely credited for Mexico’s advancing to the next stage in the tournament. There is now only one option for Son to remain in England and continue to rise in the international stage of football. They must win the gold in the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia next August. The feat seems more probable as the only Asian team to best them has been Iran, which also was eliminated from the Russia World Cup.
Servicio militar obligatorio podría acabar con carrera de estrella de fútbol surcoreana
Son Heung-Min es el jugador estrella del equipo nacional de Corea del Sur. También es una estrella en ascenso en la Premier League inglesa después de disfrutar de su mejor campaña hasta el momento en el club Tottenham. A los 26 años de edad, uno pensaría que todavía está en la cúspide de su carrera; sin embargo, pronto puede llegar a su fin.
Corea del Sur requiere el servicio militar obligatorio ya que está constantemente amenazado por Corea del Norte, y los ciudadanos deben completar el servicio de 21 meses antes de cumplir los 28 años. Esto efectivamente pondría fin a la carrera brillante de Son.
El jugador surcoreano se ha vuelto particularmente famoso para los fanáticos mexicanos en esta Copa del Mundo por ser la estrella principal de su equipo y anotar contra Alemania en una victoria crucial que permitió a México avanzar a las etapas de eliminación del torneo. También anotó contra el equipo latinoamericano en la derrota de Corea del Sur frente a México 2-1. Una famosa foto de él se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales. La foto lo muestra llorando después de la derrota contra México, que la mayoría interpretó como luto por el inminente final de su carrera.
Si Corea del Sur avanzara a la ronda de 16, todos los jugadores estarían exentos del servicio militar. Cuando el país fue co-anfitrión del torneo en 2002, su equipo llegó a las semifinales y el equipo quedó exento de su deber militar. Este año, el requisito mínimo era avanzar a las etapas eliminatorias, pero después de caer frente a Suecia y México, la hazaña parecía casi imposible.
En un giro inesperado de acontecimientos, Corea del Sur venció a Alemania por 2-0 y si México hubiera vencido a Suecia, Son y su equipo hubieran podido avanzar a octavos de final junto a México.
La historia de Son fue publicada mucho antes de la Copa del Mundo, pero se volvió viral después de que los surcoreanos fueran ampliamente acreditados por el avance de México a la siguiente etapa del torneo. Ahora solo hay una opción para que Son permanezca en Inglaterra y siga creciendo en la escena internacional del fútbol. Deben ganar el oro en los Juegos Asiáticos que se celebrarán en Indonesia el próximo agosto. La hazaña parece más probable ya que el único equipo asiático que los ha superado ha sido Irán, que también fue eliminado de la Copa Mundial de Rusia.