After international pressure, Brazil’s Bolsonaro may send army to fight Amazon fires

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that he may mobilize the army to help combat fires that have been sweeping through the Amazon rainforest, after a couple of days of intense international pressure over his administration’s unwillingness to do anything about the ecological disaster.

Bolsonaro’s handling of the crisis has been intensely criticized by European leaders, who will address the issue this weekend at a G7 summit in France.

Reuters reports that French President Emmanuel Macron’s office accused Bolsonaro of lying by downplaying concerns over climate change at the G20 summit in June, and said that France would oppose the EU-Mercosur farming deal struck in June between the European Union and the Mercosur countries of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

According to information published by Reuters, the Brazilian government distributed a 12-page document exclusively to be seen by foreign embassies, outlining data and statistics so that Brazilian officials could rehabilitate the country’s image abroad.

After accusing non-governmental organizations or provoking the fires, Bolsonaro took a more serious approach on Friday, saying he would summon top cabinet members to tailor a response to the fires.

When asked by reporters if he would send in the army, Bolsonaro said: “That is the expectation.”

Meanwhile, agriculture minister Tereza Cristina Dias said that Brazil was “taking care” of the Amazon. “The news is worrying, but I think we have to lower the temperature [referring to international concerns]. The Amazon is important, Brazil knows that, and Brazil its taking care of the Amazon.”