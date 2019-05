AG William Barr defends clearing Trump on obstruction of justice after Mueller letter goes public

Attorney General William Barr defended his decision on Wednesday to clear President Donald Trump of criminal obstruction of justice by attempting to halt and dismantle the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry. Barr’s declarations came after a letter from Mueller to Barr was made public. In the letter, the Special Counsel expressed to the Attorney General that he felt Barr’s summary had mischaracterized the investigation’s findings.

Reuters reports that in his first congressional testimony since releasing a redacted version of the report on April 18, Barr criticized Mueller for not reaching a conclusion on his own regarding the charge of obstruction of justice while dismissing Mueller’s complains that the attorney general had disclosed the investigation’s conclusions in an incomplete way. Barr called the March 27 letter from Mueller “a bit snitty.”

Barr faced tough questions from Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, including one on why he decided to conclude that the president had not unlawfully sought to obstruct justice.

Barr said: “I don’t think the government had a prosecutable case.”

Democrats have accused Barr of trying to protect Trump by characterizing Mueller’s findings in a way that exonerate him. Experts have noted that while Mueller did not find enough evidence to prosecute the charge of obstruction of justice, he also did not clear the president of such a charge, which is what Mueller complained about in his letter to Barr.

Since Barr’s summary was made public, the White House and the president have repeatedly claimed that the report exonerates Trump, stating that there was “no collusion and no obstruction.”