Airbnb causes Israeli uproar after it removes listings in West Bank settlements

Airbnb has removed from its platform Israeli listings located in the occupied West Bank, prompting fury from Israeli hosts in the Area and tourism authorities.
Airbnb said it had made the decision because settlements were “at the core” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli’s tourism minister said the government would back legal challenges lodged by settlers against the US firm.
BBC reports that the move, which affects 200 listings, has been widely praised by Palestinians and their supporters. Human Rights Watch called Airbnb’s decision “a positive step” and urged other tourism companies, such as booking.com, to follow suit.
Airbnb had come under fire in the past by Palestinian officials and human rights campaigners for allowing listings of homes to rent in Israeli settlements. The human rights body said it was the only exampled it could find “in which Airbnb hosts have no choice but to discriminate against guests based on national or ethnic origin.”
Human Rights Watch said via Twitter: “For 2 years, @hrs has spoken with @Airbnb about their brokering of rentals in illegal Israeli settlements. Today, a breakthrough.”
However, Israeli leaders and organizations see it differently. The Yesha Council, which represents Israeli settlers, accused Airbnb of becoming “a political site”and said the decision was “the result of either anti-Semitism or capitulation to terrorism, or both.”
Jewish settlements in territory occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war are considered illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this.
Airbnb provoca furia israelí después de eliminar listados en asentamientos de Cisjordania
Airbnb ha eliminado de su plataforma los listados israelíes ubicados en la Cisjordania ocupada, lo que provocó la furia de los anfitriones israelíes en el área y las autoridades de turismo.
Airbnb dijo que había tomado la decisión porque los asentamientos estaban “en el centro” del conflicto israelí-palestino.
El ministro de turismo de Israel dijo que el gobierno respaldará los desafíos legales presentados por los colonos contra la firma estadounidense.
La BBC informa que la medida, que afecta a 200 listados, ha sido ampliamente elogiada por los palestinos y sus partidarios. Human Rights Watch calificó la decisión de Airbnb de “un paso positivo” e instó a otras empresas de turismo, como booking.com, a seguir su ejemplo.
Airbnb había sido atacado en el pasado por funcionarios palestinos y activistas de derechos humanos por permitir que se alquilaran viviendas en asentamientos israelíes. El organismo de derechos humanos dijo que fue el único ejemplo que pudo encontrar “en el que los anfitriones de Airbnb no tienen más remedio que discriminar a los huéspedes por su origen nacional o étnico”.
Human Rights Watch dijo a través de Twitter: “Durante 2 años, @hrs ha hablado con @Airbnb sobre su intermediación de alquileres en asentamientos ilegales israelíes. Hoy, un gran avance”.
Sin embargo, los líderes y organizaciones israelíes lo ven de manera diferente. El Consejo de Yesha, que representa a los colonos israelíes, acusó a Airbnb de convertirse en “un sitio político” y dijo que la decisión fue “el resultado del antisemitismo o la capitulación ante el terrorismo, o ambas cosas”.
Los asentamientos judíos en el territorio ocupado por Israel en la guerra de Oriente Medio de 1967 se consideran ilegales según el derecho internacional, aunque Israel lo niega.