Airbnb causes Israeli uproar after it removes listings in West Bank settlements

Airbnb has removed from its platform Israeli listings located in the occupied West Bank, prompting fury from Israeli hosts in the Area and tourism authorities.

Airbnb said it had made the decision because settlements were “at the core” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli’s tourism minister said the government would back legal challenges lodged by settlers against the US firm.

BBC reports that the move, which affects 200 listings, has been widely praised by Palestinians and their supporters. Human Rights Watch called Airbnb’s decision “a positive step” and urged other tourism companies, such as booking.com, to follow suit.

Airbnb had come under fire in the past by Palestinian officials and human rights campaigners for allowing listings of homes to rent in Israeli settlements. The human rights body said it was the only exampled it could find “in which Airbnb hosts have no choice but to discriminate against guests based on national or ethnic origin.”

Human Rights Watch said via Twitter: “For 2 years, @hrs has spoken with @Airbnb about their brokering of rentals in illegal Israeli settlements. Today, a breakthrough.”

However, Israeli leaders and organizations see it differently. The Yesha Council, which represents Israeli settlers, accused Airbnb of becoming “a political site”and said the decision was “the result of either anti-Semitism or capitulation to terrorism, or both.”

Jewish settlements in territory occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war are considered illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this.