Alabama prosecutor drops charges against woman who lost fetus after being shot

Alabama prosecutors dropped charges on Wednesday against a woman who lost her unborn baby in her fifth month of pregnancy when she was shot during an altercation.

A Jefferson County grand jury had indicted 28-year-old Marshae Jones for manslaughter on May 1, concluding that she had intentionally caused the death of her fetus in December by starting the fight with the woman who shot her but was not charged.

Reuters reports that Lynneice Washington, the district attorney for the Bessemer division of Jefferson County, announced that she was dismissing the case.

“This is truly a disturbing and heartbreaking case. There are no winners, only losers in this sad ordeal.”

Washington said grand jury members made “what they believed to be a reasonable decision,” believing someone needed to be held accountable for the death of the fetus.

Attorney Mark White, who represents Jones, criticized the state’s legal rationale, calling it “flawed and twisted”.

Alabama has some of the toughest laws in the country against abortions, in what is a national Republican-led effort to challenge Roe v. Wade at the state level.