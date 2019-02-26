Alcohol-free pop-up bar coming to St. Louis

Sans Bar, in partnership with The Wellness Council, will bring their nationwide tour to St. Louis on March 1. As KSDK reports, they’ll introduce the first alcohol-free pop-up event for St. Louis, ever.

Chris Marshall, from Austin, Texas, founded Sans Bar with the mission to create a safe and inviting atmosphere for people who want to have a good time without alcohol.

Despite the event not offering alcohol, it will be for people ages 21 and older. The event will offer mocktails.

“It will be an upscale night of good times and high-vibes sans alcohol. Unlimited handcrafted AF beverages, musical guest Kenny DeShields experience, glass blowing demonstration, tarot readers provided by the Fortune Teller Bar, and more,” will be offered according to the event page.

The pop-up will be held at Third Degree Glass Factory, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s located at 5200 Delmar Boulevard.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com