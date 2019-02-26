Alcohol-free pop-up bar coming to St. Louis

Sans Bar, in partnership with The Wellness Council, will bring their nationwide tour to St. Louis on March 1. As KSDK reports, they’ll introduce the first alcohol-free pop-up event for St. Louis, ever.
Chris Marshall, from Austin, Texas, founded Sans Bar with the mission to create a safe and inviting atmosphere for people who want to have a good time without alcohol.
Despite the event not offering alcohol, it will be for people ages 21 and older. The event will offer mocktails.
“It will be an upscale night of good times and high-vibes sans alcohol. Unlimited handcrafted AF beverages, musical guest Kenny DeShields experience, glass blowing demonstration, tarot readers provided by the Fortune Teller Bar, and more,” will be offered according to the event page.
The pop-up will be held at Third Degree Glass Factory, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. It’s located at 5200 Delmar Boulevard.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com
Bar pop-up que no ofrece alcohol hará visita en St. Louis
Sans Bar, en asociación con The Wellness Council, llevará su gira nacional a St. Louis el 1 de marzo. Como informa KSDK, presentarán el primer evento pop-up sin alcohol para St. Louis.
Chris Marshall, de Austin, Texas, fundó Sans Bar con la misión de crear un ambiente seguro y acogedor para las personas que desean pasar un buen rato sin alcohol.
A pesar de que el evento no ofrece alcohol, será para personas mayores de 21 años. El evento ofrecerá cócteles sin alcohol.
“Será una noche exclusiva de buenos momentos y alta vibra sin alcohol. Las bebidas AF hechas a mano ilimitadas, la experiencia del invitado musical Kenny DeShields, la demostración de vidrio soplado, los lectores de tarot proporcionados por el bar Fortune Teller, y más”, se ofrecerán de acuerdo con la página del evento.
El pop-up se llevará a cabo en la fábrica de vidrio Third Degree, de 7 p.m. a las 11 p.m. Se encuentra ubicado en 5200 Delmar Boulevard.
Las entradas están disponibles en eventbrite.com