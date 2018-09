Aldi to offer home delivery service in St. Louis

Grocery chainstore Aldi announced on Tuesday its plans to expand its partnership with Instacart nationwide, which means that customers in the St. Louis area will be able to get their groceries from Aldi delivered to their homes. The service would be in place by Thanksgiving this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Aldi began a pilot program with Instacart, which delivers groceries from other retailers such as Schnucks and Whole Foods, and initial markets started operating in 2017, which included the city of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Aldi is also in the process of renovating several of its St. Louis-area stores. The Post-Dispatch reports that around $49 million is being invested into 37 St. Louis area stores.

On top of plans to deliver to homes, Aldi announced it would begin testing curbside pickup for online orders, though pilot program cities were not detailed.

Aldi has expanded quickly across the U.S. and it seeks to grow its market share. By the end of 2018, the company plans to have nearly 2,000 U.S. locations. It currently operates 1,600.

In the St. Louis area, Aldi has almost doubled its market share over the last two years. Schnucks, which also partnered with Instacart, is still the market leader and will continue to be so in the near future as it has just purchased several store locations from Shop ’n Save.

Delivery or pickup of groceries ordered online has become the standard across chains that hope to grow or retain their market share.