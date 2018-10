Alec Baldwin urges voters to “overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump”

Actor Alec Baldwin urged voters to “overthrow” President Donald Trump in the upcoming mid-term election.

His remarks came at a political fundraiser for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, one day after he portrayed Trump in a “Saturday Night Live” skit about the president’s recent meeting with rapper Kanye West.

According to the Associated Press, Baldwin said on Sunday: “The way we implement change in America is through elections. We change governments here at home in an orderly and formal way. And in that orderly and formal way and lawful way, we need to overthrow the government of the United States under Donald Trump.”

Baldwin said that some of the Republicans in power are setting up the country for failure.

“There is a small cadre of people currently in power who are hellbent on continuing a malicious immigration policy that has set this country up for charges of human rights violations by the global community,” the actor told the audience. “This cadre has looted money from the federal treasury and deposited it directly into eh bank accounts of their most ardent political supporters so that they and several generations of their descendants will have the resources to maintain the GOP in political power for as long as possible.”

Baldwin also said that the views of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh is representative of how Republicans see women.

“They view and treat women as human beings that are not entitled to the same constitutional protections that men are,” Baldwin said. “They themselves are sons, husbands, fathers – and yet, when the time arrived in the thick of the #MeToo movement to set politics aside and establish that women’s rights were more important than political expediency, they failed. And it was ugly.”

The White House did not immediately issued a response to Baldwin’s remarks, but the actor’s comments were met with harsh criticism from a commentator supportive of Trump, as the Chicago Tribune reports.

NRATV contributor Dan Bongino said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that he was embarrassed for Baldwin.

“How is there a lawful way to overthrow the government? Baldwin is a deranged lunatic, and he’s not even that bright. Thankfully, there isn’t a lawful way to overthrow the government; there’s an impeachment process,” said Bongino.