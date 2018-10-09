Alert for missing 3-year-old is canceled, authorities say boy is with legal guardian

A statewide alert for a 3-year-old boy whose parents reported him missing has been canceled, after authorities found the boy with his legal guardians.
Police initially suspected that the boy might be in the hands of a man and a woman who did not have any legal right over him, but the couple turned out to have legal guardianship, authorities said.
The boy was found safe in Indiana with a woman who is his guardia, Police Officer Benjamin Granda said Monday morning.
“Further investigation has revealed this incident to surround a convoluted custodial agreement, Granda said.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that for six hours early Monday morning, the boy was the subject of a statewide media alert as an endangered person. Police released photographs of the man and woman (not knowing they were legal guardians) and another photo of a car the woman drove, saying she may have left town with the boy.
The boy’s parents had reported him as missing at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, saying they had dropped him off with a babysitter Sunday afternoon and that the man hadn’t returned the boy a few hours later, as scheduled.
Authorities did not describe the pair’s connection to the boy, but court records indicate both are co-guardians of the boy. Patrick Pedano, a lawyer for the couple, said: “They have full letters of guardianship; they are great people and the child has flourished under their care.”
Police cancelled the alert at around 9:30 a.m.
Se cancela alerta para niño desaparecido de 3 años, autoridades dicen que niño está con tutores legales
Una alerta estatal para un niño de 3 años cuyos padres reportaron su desaparición fue cancelada, luego de que las autoridades encontraron al niño con sus tutores legales.
La policía inicialmente sospechó que el niño podría estar en manos de un hombre y una mujer que no tenían ningún derecho legal sobre él, pero la pareja resultó tener tutela legal, dijeron las autoridades.
El niño fue encontrado a salvo en Indiana con una mujer que es su guardiana, dijo el lunes por la mañana el oficial de policía Benjamin Granda.
“Investigaciones posteriores han revelado que este incidente rodea un acuerdo de custodia enrevesado”, dijo Granda.
El Post-Dispatch informa que durante seis horas de la madrugada del lunes, el niño fue objeto de una alerta de los medios en todo el estado como persona en peligro de extinción. La policía publicó fotografías del hombre y la mujer (sin saber que eran tutores legales) y otra foto de un automóvil que manejaba la mujer, diciendo que pudo haber salido de la ciudad con el niño.
Los padres del niño lo reportaron como desaparecido alrededor de las 3:30 a.m. del lunes, diciendo que lo habían dejado con un niñero el domingo por la tarde y que el hombre no había devuelto al niño unas horas más tarde, según lo programado.
Las autoridades no describieron la conexión de la pareja con el niño, pero los registros judiciales indican que ambos son co-guardianes del niño. Patrick Pedano, un abogado de la pareja, dijo: “Tienen cartas completas de tutela; son grandes personas y el niño ha florecido bajo su cuidado”.
La policía canceló la alerta alrededor de las 9:30 a.m.