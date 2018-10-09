Alert for missing 3-year-old is canceled, authorities say boy is with legal guardian

A statewide alert for a 3-year-old boy whose parents reported him missing has been canceled, after authorities found the boy with his legal guardians.

Police initially suspected that the boy might be in the hands of a man and a woman who did not have any legal right over him, but the couple turned out to have legal guardianship, authorities said.

The boy was found safe in Indiana with a woman who is his guardia, Police Officer Benjamin Granda said Monday morning.

“Further investigation has revealed this incident to surround a convoluted custodial agreement, Granda said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that for six hours early Monday morning, the boy was the subject of a statewide media alert as an endangered person. Police released photographs of the man and woman (not knowing they were legal guardians) and another photo of a car the woman drove, saying she may have left town with the boy.

The boy’s parents had reported him as missing at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, saying they had dropped him off with a babysitter Sunday afternoon and that the man hadn’t returned the boy a few hours later, as scheduled.

Authorities did not describe the pair’s connection to the boy, but court records indicate both are co-guardians of the boy. Patrick Pedano, a lawyer for the couple, said: “They have full letters of guardianship; they are great people and the child has flourished under their care.”

Police cancelled the alert at around 9:30 a.m.