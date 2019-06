Alex Morgan scores five times in US win over Thailand in Women’s World Cup

Striker Alex Morgan scored five times as the United States, the defending champions, began their World Cup in France with a record 13-0 win over Thailand on Tuesday.

The result has been the largest margin of victory in either the men’s or women’s World Cup.

Few people expected such a scandalous result after both teams headed for half time with the Americans just 3-0 up.

After netting four times in six minutes shortly after the beginning of the second half, they added six more goals in the last 16 minutes.

Morgan scored five times for the reigning champions, who are in pursuit of a fourth world crown and are the favorites to win the tournament.

“We really wanted to showcase ourselves and what we’ve been preparing for and working on and I think we did that,” said Morgan, as quoted by Reuters.

“Every goal matters in this tournament and so that’s what we were working on in this game. We got a lot of attacks and I think we were really clinical in the number of attacks that we did get”, Morgan added.

The result surpassed Germany’s 11-0 win over Argentina in 2007 and almost doubled the US own previous record of a 7-0 success over Taiwan in 1991.