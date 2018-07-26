Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announces her Support of #BeThe1st
Cori Bush for Congress 2018
By Cecilia Velazquez & Photos by Joe Bommarito
Saturday 21st, 2018, St. Louis Missouri.- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently beat the odds by winning the June 27th primary in New York’s 14 District, spent a day in St. Louis to announce her support of Cori Bush #BeThe1st. She is putting her words into action by actively engaging with other Congressional candidates running for office.
Ocasio-Cortez, a 28 year old new comer to the U.S. Congressional space, represents the passion, priorities and power of the rising American electorate. Utilizing grassroots strategies, she successfully engaged the community in authentic conversations about urgent issues impacting their daily lives. Also representing the surging power of women running for office, Ocasio-Cortez captured the hearts and minds of people in her District. She campaigned hard, showed up at debates and events, rejected special interest corporate funding and unapologetically gave voice to progressive thoughts and ideals.
During her day in St. Louis she knocked on doors, attend events with supporters and advocates, and urge voters to make history on August 7th by voting for Cori Bush.
She went to the Puertorican Annual Society Picnic, where all people there showed their excitement to see her there.
Ferguson activist Cori Bush is running to represent Missouri District 1in the U.S. Congress. The primary is August 7th. Drawing on her journey of growing up in St. Louis, being homeless and surviving abuse to becoming a nurse and a frontline activist demanding justice after Michael Brown’s death in 2014, Cori shared her vision for the future of St. Louis and the nation.
Early Morning on saturday 21st, 2018 was held at SQWIRES Restaurant; where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Candidate for U.S. Congress and Cori Bush, had a Press conference where Ocasio-Cortez officially announced her support of #BeThe1st.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez anuncia su apoyo a # BeThe1st
Cori Bush para el Congreso 2018
Por Cecilia Velázquez & Fotos by Joe Bommarito
Sábado 21 de Julio, st. Louis Missouri.- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, quien recientemente superó las expectativas al ganar la primaria del 27 de junio en el Distrito 14 de Nueva York, pasó un día en San Luis para anunciar su apoyo a Cori Bush # BeThe1st. Ella está poniendo sus palabras en acción mediante la participación activa con otros candidatos al Congreso que se postulan para el cargo.
Ocasio-Cortez, un recién llegado de 28 años al espacio del Congreso de los EE. UU., Representa la pasión, las prioridades y el poder del creciente electorado estadounidense. Utilizando estrategias de base, logró involucrar a la comunidad en conversaciones auténticas sobre asuntos urgentes que impactan en sus vidas diarias. También representando el creciente poder de las mujeres candidatas, Ocasio-Cortez capturó los corazones y las mentes de las personas en su distrito. Hizo una campaña ardua, se presentó en debates y eventos, rechazó fondos corporativos de interés especial y sin excusa dio voz a ideas e ideales progresistas.
Durante su día en St. Louis tocó puertas, asistió a eventos con partidarios y defensores, e instó a los votantes a hacer historia el 7 de agosto al votar por Cori Bush.
Ella fue al Picnic de la Sociedad Anual Puertorriqueña, donde todas las personas allí mostraron su entusiasmo por verla allí.
El activista de Ferguson, Cori Bush, se presenta para representar al Distrito 1 de Missouri en el Congreso de los EE. UU. La primaria es el 7 de agosto. Basándose en su viaje de crecer en St. Louis, sin hogar y sobreviviendo a los abusos para convertirse en enfermera y activista de primera línea exigiendo justicia después de la muerte de Michael Brown en 2014, Cori compartió su visión para el futuro de St. Louis y la nación.
La madrugada del sábado 21 de 2018 tuvo lugar en el restaurante SQWIRES; donde Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Candidata al Congreso de los Estados Unidos y Cori Bush, tuvieron una conferencia de prensa en la que Ocasio-Cortez anunció oficialmente su apoyo al # BeThe1st.