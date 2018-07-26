Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Announces her Support of #BeThe1st

Cori Bush for Congress 2018

By Cecilia Velazquez & Photos by Joe Bommarito

Satu rday 21st, 2018, St. Louis Missouri.- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently beat the odds by winning the June 27th primary in New York’s 14 District, spent a day in St. Louis to announce her support of Cori Bush #BeThe1st. She is putting her words into action by actively engaging with other Congressional candidates running for office.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 28 year old new comer to the U.S. Congressional space, represents the passion, priorities and power of the rising American electorate. Utilizing grassroots strategies, she successfully engaged the community in authentic conversations about urgent issues impacting their daily lives. Also representing the surging power of women running for office, Ocasio-Cortez captured the hearts and minds of people in her District. She campaigned hard, showed up at debates and events, rejected special interest corporate funding and unapologetically gave voice to progressive thoughts and id eals.

During her day in St. Louis she knocked on doors, attend events with supporters and advocates, and urge voters to make history on August 7th by voting for Cori Bush.

She went to the Puertorican Annual Society Picnic, where all people there showed their excitement to see her there.

Ferguson activist Cori Bush is running to represent Missouri District 1in the U.S. Congress. The primary is August 7th. Drawing on her journey of growing up in St. Louis, being homeless and surviving abuse to becoming a nurse and a frontline activist demanding justice after Michael Brown’s death in 2014, Cori shared her vision for the future of St. Louis and the nation.

Early Morning on saturday 21st, 2018 was held at SQWIRES Restaurant; where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Candidate for U.S. Congress and Cori Bush, had a Press conference where Ocasio-Cortez officially announced her support of #BeThe1st.