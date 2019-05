All clear after suspicious package prompts authorities to close Market Street

Part of Market Street was shut down Tuesday morning after police received a report of a suspicious package in downtown St. Louis.

Fox 2 reports that the St. Louis Bomb and Arson Squad responded to the KDSK building at 1000 Market Street a little after 8 a.m. after a package was discovered at the building’s main entrance.

Authorities evacuated the building and cordoned off the area.

Garon Mosby, the St. Louis Fire Captain, said the package was addressed to former US Senator Claire McCaskill. Heavy tape around the package and an odor coming from the box were also reported.

The local news outlet reports that McCaskill joined NBC News as a political analyst in January 2019 after she lost her bid for reelection last November.

Mosby did not say what was inside the package but said its contents were not hazardous.

The bomb squad declared everything was clear at 10:50 a.m. and employees were allowed back in the building shortly thereafter.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported via Twitter that “members of the @SLMPD @StLouisCountyPD Regional Bomb & Arson Task Force & @STLFireDept Hazardous Materials Task Force worked seamlessly to mitigate the incident.”