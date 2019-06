All Democrat candidates in first night of debate support women’s reproductive rights and some form of government-funded healthcare

All 10 Democrats participating in the first night of the Democratic debates came in support of full women’s reproductive rights and some form of government-funded healthcare.

While all candidates supported reproductive rights and condemned states like Missouri, Alabama and Georgia for attacking reproductive rights, some were more determined in what they would do to protect women’s access to abortions.

Julián Castro, the former Housing Secretary, drew applause from the audience by saying that he would appoint federal judges who understood the precedent of Roe v. Wade to protect these rights at the state level. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren went a step further and proposed that this protection should not only rely on courts, but actually become a federal law.

Meanwhile, on the issue of healthcare, only New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and Warren raised their hands when the moderators asked for a show of hands on who of the candidates would support universal healthcare. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said her view was more conservative because she would focus on what’s more doable not only ideal. She said she’d support a partially government-funded healthcare program.

Klobuchar also confronted Governor Jay Inslee when he said that he was the only candidate in the stage to have fought for women’s reproductive rights. Klobuchar said that there were three women on stage who had fought as hard for these rights.