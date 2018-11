Almost 1,000 still missing in deadliest California wildfire

Emergency services are looking for nearly 1,000 people believed still missing as crews made progress in bringing California’s deadliest ever wildfire under control.

The Camp Fire broke out in Northern California on Nov. 8 and last week it consumed Paradise, a mountain town of nearly 27,000 people around 90 miles north of state capital Sacramento.

Officials said it had consumed about 150,000 acres and was 65 percent contained late on Sunday, up from 60 percent earlier in the day. Prospect of a heavy rainstorm from late Tuesday onwards are raising hopes that percentage will rise as the week goes on. However, full containment is not expected until Nov. 30.

Unfortunately, the rain will also make it hard for forensic teams sifting through ash and dirt looking for the bones of the dead. “The rain will easily disturb the soil where remains might be found,” said Patrick Burke, a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction center in Maryland.

The remains of 77 people have been recovered, the Butte county Sheriff’s Office said, cutting the number of missing to 993 from 1,276.

CNBC reports that the cause of both fires is under investigation, but electric utilities report localized equipment problems around the time they broke out.