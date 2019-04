Almost 70 percent of Americans are OK with gay presidential candidate, according to new poll

Pete Buttigieg is becoming the next big star of the Democratic Party after announcing that his campaign raised an impressive $7 million in the first fundraising quarter and appearing on all major networks to respond to questions in an articulate and sensible manner.

For all this, the mayor of South Bend Indiana, is looking more and more like a force to be reckoned with in the 2020 Democratic primary.

But many have seen obstacles hard to overcome in his possible candidacy, the main ones being his lack of statewide or federal elected experience, but some voters might find his sexual orientation even more off-putting, given that were he to become president, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay occupant of the Oval Office and the United States would have its first-ever First Husband.

However, Americans seem now to be okay with that, as a new poll found that 68 percent of the electorate are either enthusiastic (14 percent) or comfortable (54 percent) with a candidate who is gay or lesbian.

Both young and old seem to share this new perspective. NBC News reports that 75 percent of those younger than 35 say they’re enthusiastic or comfortable with a gay candidate, while a majority of seniors (56 percent) say they have no objections.