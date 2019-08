Amazon forest burns at a record rate while Brazil’s president accuses NGOs of starting fires

Fires are destroying at a record rate the Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, but the Brazilian president has, instead of taking action, decided to blame NGOs of starting the fire.

CNN reports that scientists have warned the loss of thousands of acres could deal a devastating blow to the fight against climate change.

The National Institute for Space Research said the fires are burning at the highest rate since the country’s space research center began tracking them in 2013.

According to the Institute, there have been 72,843 fires in Brazil this year, with more than half in the Amazon region, an 80% increase compared with the same period last year.

The Amazon produces 20% of the oxygen ion the Earth’s atmosphere, and is often referred to as the planet’s lungs.

The Amazon rainforest is roughly half the size of the United States, and is the largest rainforest on the planet, but apparently all this data has left the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, unimpressed, as he tried to deflect international criticism of his failure to protect the world’s biggest rainforest by accusing environmental groups of setting fires in the region.

“On the question of burning in the Amazon, which in my opinion may have been initiated by NGOs because they lost money, what is the intention? To bring problems to Brazil”, Bolsonaro said at a steel industry congress in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro has made it easier for farmers and loggers to deforest the Amazon, and it has led to a spike in fires in the region. European countries are currently weighing the possibility of cancelling aid sent to Brazil’s Amazon fund and block a trade deal with Brazil unless they take action on the matter.