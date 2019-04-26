Amazon launches in-garage deliveries in St. Louis

Amazon has launched a new feature for its Prime membership users that will make deliveries easier and more convenient.

On Tuesday, the company launched Key to Garage, an in-garage delivery method that would allow packages to be securely put in customers’ garages, as KMOV reports. Amazon has said that in order to take advantage of the new feature, Prime members have to buy and install their Key Smart Garage Kit.

The tech giant said the technology connects with most garage door openers.

Users will be able to track their packages through an app that will provide notifications through every step, including a video receipt. The garage can also be remotely opened and closed using the app.

Rohit Shrivastava, general manager of Key by Amazon, said: “We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we’re excited to now have Key for Garage available.”

The new feature is available in 49 cities, including St. Louis.