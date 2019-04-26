Amazon launches in-garage deliveries in St. Louis

Amazon has launched a new feature for its Prime membership users that will make deliveries easier and more convenient.
On Tuesday, the company launched Key to Garage, an in-garage delivery method that would allow packages to be securely put in customers’ garages, as KMOV reports. Amazon has said that in order to take advantage of the new feature, Prime members have to buy and install their Key Smart Garage Kit.
The tech giant said the technology connects with most garage door openers.
Users will be able to track their packages through an app that will provide notifications through every step, including a video receipt. The garage can also be remotely opened and closed using the app.
Rohit Shrivastava, general manager of Key by Amazon, said: “We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we’re excited to now have Key for Garage available.”
The new feature is available in 49 cities, including St. Louis.
Amazon lanza entregas en garaje en St. Louis
Amazon ha lanzado una nueva función para sus usuarios de membresía Prime que hará las entregas más fáciles y convenientes.
El martes, la compañía lanzó Key to Garage, un método de entrega en el garaje que permitiría que los paquetes se coloquen de forma segura en los garajes de los clientes, según informa KMOV. Amazon ha dicho que para poder aprovechar la nueva función, los miembros de Prime tienen que comprar e instalar su kit de garaje Smart Key.
El gigante tecnológico dijo que la tecnología se conecta con la mayoría de los abridores de puertas de garaje.
Los usuarios podrán rastrear sus paquetes a través de una aplicación que proporcionará notificaciones a través de cada paso, incluido un recibo de video. El garaje también puede abrirse y cerrarse de forma remota con la aplicación.
Rohit Shrivastava, gerente general de Key by Amazon, dijo: “Sabemos que es importante seguir innovando para que la entrega sea lo más conveniente posible para los clientes, por eso estamos entusiasmados de tener ahora disponible Key for Garage”.
La nueva característica está disponible en 49 ciudades, incluyendo St. Louis.