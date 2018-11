Ameren subcontractor injured in St. Louis accident

An Ameren subcontractor suffered injuries on Wednesday near South Broadway and Osage Street in an explosion in St. Louis.

Bryan Daniels, an Ameren spokesman, said a subcontractor was hurt when “there was a cable malfunction in a manhole.”

“It was like a flash of sorts, but there was no fire involved,” Daniels said as quoted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The incident took place at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and the intersection at the scene was closed. Roads were reopened by 12:30 p.m.

Police say a man who suffered “electrical burns” was rushed to the hospital. Authorities said they ignored his medical condition but that he was stable.

According to investigators, the case is being handled as an accidental injury.

Crews from Ameren and Spire, formerly Laclede Gas, were called to the scene. A spokeswoman for Spire said the injured worker was not with Spire.

The intersection at the scene of the accident is that of South Broadway and Osage on the border of the Dutchtown and Marine Villa neighborhoods.