America, and St. Louis, head to the polls

After almost two years of president Donald Trump’s term, voters will get the first chance to offer a balance on the current administration, when they go vote on Tuesday in the midterms to decide if the Democrats gain control of the House and the Senate, or they remain under Republican control.

The 2018 campaign was a divisive one, marked by fierce clashes over race, immigration and other cultural issues, with many Republicans looking to cash in politically on fear of illegal aliens, very present with the current migrant caravan making its way north, while Democrats will try to use the divisive figure of the president to gain legislative control of the government.

Reuters reports that Democrats are favored by election forecasters to pick up the minimum of 23 House seats they need for a majority, which would enable them to stymie Trump’s legislative agenda and investigate his administration.

Meanwhile, Republicans are expected to retain their slight majority in the Senate, currently at two seats, which would see them retain the power to approve U.S. Supreme Court and other judicial nominations.

One of the tightest Senate races is taking place right here in Missouri, and particularly, the city of St. Louis. The state’s top race feature Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill against her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley has campaigned fiercely and gained a good reputation after investigating both disgraced former Missouri governor Eric Greitens and the St. Louis archdiocese.

However, perhaps the most closely looked at race in the country is taking place in Texas, where Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will try to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz. If O’Rourke were to upset the election, it could be seen as a referendum on immigration in a state with a large Latino population and the one that shares the most border with Mexico.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that in the first few hours of voting, turnout in the St. Louis region was heavy. Election officials said hight turnout was expected, and weather could even help bring voters out in droves as the forecast for today is sunny, no rain, and a high around 58, with a light breeze across the St. Louis area.