America, and St. Louis, head to the polls

After almost two years of president Donald Trump’s term, voters will get the first chance to offer a balance on the current administration, when they go vote on Tuesday in the midterms to decide if the Democrats gain control of the House and the Senate, or they remain under Republican control.
The 2018 campaign was a divisive one, marked by fierce clashes over race, immigration and other cultural issues, with many Republicans looking to cash in politically on fear of illegal aliens, very present with the current migrant caravan making its way north, while Democrats will try to use the divisive figure of the president to gain legislative control of the government.
Reuters reports that Democrats are favored by election forecasters to pick up the minimum of 23 House seats they need for a majority, which would enable them to stymie Trump’s legislative agenda and investigate his administration.
Meanwhile, Republicans are expected to retain their slight majority in the Senate, currently at two seats, which would see them retain the power to approve U.S. Supreme Court and other judicial nominations.
One of the tightest Senate races is taking place right here in Missouri, and particularly, the city of St. Louis. The state’s top race feature Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill against her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley has campaigned fiercely and gained a good reputation after investigating both disgraced former Missouri governor Eric Greitens and the St. Louis archdiocese.
However, perhaps the most closely looked at race in the country is taking place in Texas, where Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will try to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz. If O’Rourke were to upset the election, it could be seen as a referendum on immigration in a state with a large Latino population and the one that shares the most border with Mexico.
The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that in the first few hours of voting, turnout in the St. Louis region was heavy. Election officials said hight turnout was expected, and weather could even help bring voters out in droves as the forecast for today is sunny, no rain, and a high around 58, with a light breeze across the St. Louis area.
Los Estados Unidos, y St. Louis, se dirigen a las urnas
Después de casi dos años del mandato del presidente Donald Trump, los votantes tendrán la primera oportunidad de ofrecer un balance sobre la administración actual, cuando vayan a votar el martes en la mitad del período para decidir si los demócratas obtienen el control de la Cámara de Representantes y el Senado, o permanecen bajo control republicano.
La campaña de 2018 fue divisiva, marcada por fieros enfrentamientos por motivos de raza, inmigración y otros asuntos culturales, con muchos republicanos que intentaban sacar provecho político del miedo a los extranjeros ilegales, muy presente con la actual caravana de migrantes que se dirige al norte, mientras que los demócratas tratan de usar la figura divisiva del presidente para obtener el control legislativo del gobierno.
Reuters informa que los analistas electorales favorecen a los demócratas para obtener el mínimo de 23 escaños de la Cámara de Representantes que necesitan para obtener una mayoría, lo que les permitiría obstaculizar la agenda legislativa de Trump e investigar a su administración.
Mientras tanto, se espera que los republicanos retengan su pequeña mayoría en el Senado, actualmente en dos escaños, lo que les permitiría conservar el poder de aprobar la Corte Suprema de los EE. UU. y otras nominaciones judiciales.
Una de las carreras más cerradas del Senado se está llevando a cabo aquí en Missouri, y en particular, en la ciudad de St. Louis. La principal carrera del estado es la senadora demócrata Claire McCaskill contra su retador republicano, el fiscal general Josh Hawley. Hawley ha hecho una campaña feroz y ha ganado una buena reputación después de investigar tanto al ex gobernador de Missouri Eric Greitens como a la archidiócesis de St. Louis.
Sin embargo, quizás la carrera más analizada del país se está llevando a cabo en Texas, donde el candidato demócrata Beto O’Rourke intentará destituir al senador republicano Ted Cruz. Si O’Rourke ganara la elección, podría verse como un referéndum sobre la inmigración en un estado con una gran población latina y el que más comparte la frontera con México.
El St. Louis Post Dispatch informa que en las primeras horas de votación, la participación en la región de St. Louis fue fuerte. Los funcionarios electorales dijeron que se esperaba una alta participación, y que el clima incluso podría ayudar a sacar a los votantes en masa ya que el pronóstico para hoy es soleado, sin lluvia, y un máximo alrededor de 58, con una brisa ligera en el área de St. Louis.