Only a small number of Americans have yet to make up their minds about whether Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign coordinated with Russian officials. This finding comes after a Reuters/Ipsos polling, which also showed deep divisions in the United States in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

According to Reuters, 8 out of 10 Americans decided almost immediately about Trump campaign ties to Moscow and only about two in 10 appear to be undecided.

About half of Americans believe President Trump tried to stop federal investigation into his campaign, according to the survey.

The poll, which has tracked public opinion of the Russia invitation since Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed in May 2017, has gathered responses from more than 72,000 adults.

According to the poll, public opinion appears to have hardened early, changing little over the past two years, despite criminal charges made against many people associated with the Trump campaign.

When respondents were asked about the investigation, about 8 in 10 Democrats said they thought the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, while 7 in 10 Republicans said they did not.

Mueller is expected to wrap up his investigation soon, while Moscow and Trump continue to deny any collusion.