Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen coming to St. Louis

Andy Cohen is headed back to his hometown with his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper.

The two celebrities will be at Stifel Theater on November 1. They’re touring together in a show called AC2, in which they go on stage and interview each other, but also answer questions from the audience.

The Riverfront Times reports that the topics range from serious world events courtesy of journalist Cooper to hot gossip courtesy of long-time TV host Cohen.

The local news outlet reports that the St. Louis show promises to be a special stop on the tour because Cohen was raised in St. Louis and represents the city any chance he gets. He was visibly happy on his appearance in Late Night with Seth Meyers, after the Blues’ win in the Stanley Cup final

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and are available at ticketmaster.com, the Enterprise Center Box Office or AC2live.com