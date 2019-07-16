Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen coming to St. Louis

Andy Cohen is headed back to his hometown with his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper.
The two celebrities will be at Stifel Theater on November 1. They’re touring together in a show called AC2, in which they go on stage and interview each other, but also answer questions from the audience.
The Riverfront Times reports that the topics range from serious world events courtesy of journalist Cooper to hot gossip courtesy of long-time TV host Cohen.
The local news outlet reports that the St. Louis show promises to be a special stop on the tour because Cohen was raised in St. Louis and represents the city any chance he gets. He was visibly happy on his appearance in Late Night with Seth Meyers, after the Blues’ win in the Stanley Cup final
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and are available at ticketmaster.com, the Enterprise Center Box Office or AC2live.com
Anderson Cooper y Andy Cohen vienen a St. Louis
Andy Cohen regresa a su ciudad con su viejo amigo, Anderson Cooper.
Las dos celebridades estarán en el Teatro Stifel el 1 de noviembre. Estarán de gira juntos en un espectáculo llamado AC2, en el que suben al escenario y se entrevistan, pero también responden preguntas de la audiencia.
The Riverfront Times informa que los temas van desde los eventos mundiales serios, cortesía del periodista Cooper, hasta los chismes, cortesía del presentador de televisión Cohen.
El medio de comunicación local informa que el show de St. Louis promete ser una parada especial en la gira porque Cohen se crió en St. Louis y representa a la ciudad cualquier oportunidad que tenga. Estaba visiblemente feliz por su aparición en Late Night con Seth Meyers, después de la victoria de Blues en la final de la Copa Stanley
Los boletos se ponen a la venta el viernes a las 10 a.m. y están disponibles en ticketmaster.com, en la taquilla de Enterprise Center o en AC2live.com.