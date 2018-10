Another migrant caravan forming at Guatemala border

Hundreds of Honduran migrants hoping to request asylum in the U.S. are gathering at the Guatemala-Mexico border to embark on a second migrant caravan.

USA Today reports that between 1,500 and 4,000 people will reportedly gather in the town plaza of Tecun Uman, Guatemala, to launch a similar caravan like the one that passed through the town just a few days ago.

The crossing bridge into Mexico is closed but the news media outlet reported that the migrants are planning to cross the Suchiate River in two groups through either rafts or wading through the waist-deep water.

Mexico closed the bridge following pressure from president Trump to halt the first migrant caravan passing through the country. The migrant caravan already in Mexico is nearing Mexico City, where authorities and citizens are preparing to receive them.

Most of the Central Americans who joined the caravan in Honduras are fleeing violence, poverty and persecution in their countries of origin.

The migrants gathering in Tecun Uman this week told USA Today that they are not part of an organized caravan but rather a group who banded together for safety.

The Hill also reports that Trump is reportedly considering implementing a new plan to block Central American migrants from claiming asylum once they reach American soil.

It is unclear how the migrant caravan will affect the upcoming November midterm elections, particularly in bordering states with Mexico.

Trump has previously threatened with closing down the southern border and cut financial aid to Central American countries who failed to stop the influx of migrants towards the United States.