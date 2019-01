Another winter storm expected for the weekend in St. Louis

Last week, St. Louis saw one of the biggest winter storms in recent years. Now, it seems like the next big weather event of the season will arrive late in Friday evening, with rain, mixed with sleet, starting at about 8 p.m.

Meteorologists expect a change to snow into Saturday morning. Saturday will be snowy, windy, and cold, according to KMOV. However, there is still some uncertainty about precipitation type from late Friday evening into Sunday morning, as well as for total accumulation levels.

After the storm transitions to snow during Saturday, wind blown light snow is expected Saturday afternoon and ending Saturday night. Snow accumulation could be anywhere from a couple of inches to over six inches, as forecast models have varied wildly.

Then, on Sunday, the coldest air of the season is expected to follow the winter storm, with highs in the teens to near 20 on Sunday. Monday morning will be quite cold, as experts expect lows in the single digits.