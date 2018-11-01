Anthony Ramirez

15th Annual Hope Award

By Cecilia Velazquez,

Photos By Joe Bommarito

The Premio Esperanza (Hope Award) was established by the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis in 2003 under the initiative of Anthony Ramirez. In 2010, The name award was change to include Mr. Ramirez’s name honoring him posthumously.

The purpose of the award is to recognize individuals that have, over the years and through substantial voluntary service, contributed significantly to the betterment of the Hispanic community in the St. Louis region, in such fields as business, community in the St. Louis region, in such fields as business, community services, culture and the arts, education and human rights.

The award inscription read as follows:

“To you, for giving Hope… To those, seeking Change…”

The mistress of ceremonies was Suzanne Sierra and the invocation was given by Javier Orozco, the executive Director of Human Dignity and Intercultural Affairs of Archdiocese of St. Louis.

The musical interlude was under the nice music of Ritmo Tropical.

The Chairman of the Board Antonio Tony Maldonado from HLG, Maxine Clark, Founder, Build -A-Bear Workshop; Maria Teresa Maldonado, HLG Former Chair; Sandra M. Knight and Elena Kenyon… all of them gave complementary remark mentions about Jorge Riopedre, 2018.

Some special guests were mention and Government Officials, and then almost at the end of the event, the Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill unexpectedly appeared with a video, congratulating Jorge Riopedre and apologizing for not being able to attend the event, but instead invited his sister to represent her and give a few words Anne M. McCaskill.

A very busy evening, full of thanks and congratulations to Jorge Riopedre, who proudly received the award from the HLG.

Jorge Riopedre Congratulations for your well-deserved prize.

If you want to see all pictures of the vent follow this link https://www.facebook.com/pg/redlatina/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1870851322984160