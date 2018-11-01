Anthony Ramirez
15th Annual Hope Award
By Cecilia Velazquez,
Photos By Joe Bommarito
The Premio Esperanza (Hope Award) was established by the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis in 2003 under the initiative of Anthony Ramirez. In 2010, The name award was change to include Mr. Ramirez’s name honoring him posthumously.
The purpose of the award is to recognize individuals that have, over the years and through substantial voluntary service, contributed significantly to the betterment of the Hispanic community in the St. Louis region, in such fields as business, community in the St. Louis region, in such fields as business, community services, culture and the arts, education and human rights.
The award inscription read as follows:
“To you, for giving Hope… To those, seeking Change…”
The mistress of ceremonies was Suzanne Sierra and the invocation was given by Javier Orozco, the executive Director of Human Dignity and Intercultural Affairs of Archdiocese of St. Louis.
The musical interlude was under the nice music of Ritmo Tropical.
The Chairman of the Board Antonio Tony Maldonado from HLG, Maxine Clark, Founder, Build -A-Bear Workshop; Maria Teresa Maldonado, HLG Former Chair; Sandra M. Knight and Elena Kenyon… all of them gave complementary remark mentions about Jorge Riopedre, 2018.
Some special guests were mention and Government Officials, and then almost at the end of the event, the Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill unexpectedly appeared with a video, congratulating Jorge Riopedre and apologizing for not being able to attend the event, but instead invited his sister to represent her and give a few words Anne M. McCaskill.
A very busy evening, full of thanks and congratulations to Jorge Riopedre, who proudly received the award from the HLG.
Jorge Riopedre Congratulations for your well-deserved prize.
If you want to see all pictures of the vent follow this link https://www.facebook.com/pg/redlatina/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1870851322984160
Anthony Ramírez
15o Anual Premio Esperanza
Por Cecilia Velázquez,
Fotos de Joe Bommarito
El Premio Esperanza fue establecido por el Grupo de Líderes Hispanos de Greater St. Louis en 2003 bajo la iniciativa de Anthony Ramírez. En 2010, el premio al nombre fue cambiado para incluir el nombre del Sr. Ramírez que lo honra póstumamente.
El propósito del premio es reconocer a las personas que, a lo largo de los años y a través de un servicio voluntario sustancial, contribuyeron significativamente al mejoramiento de la comunidad hispana en la región de St. Louis, en áreas como negocios, comunidad en la región de St. Louis En áreas como negocios, servicios comunitarios, cultura y arte, educación y derechos humanos.
La inscripción del premio dice lo siguiente:
“A Usted por impartir Esperanza… A esos que buscan Cambio…”
La maestra de ceremonias fue Suzanne Sierra y la invocación fue realizada por Javier Orozco, Director Ejecutivo de Dignidad Humana y Asuntos Interculturales de la Arquidiócesis de San Luis.
El interludio musical estuvo bajo la buena música de Ritmo Tropical.
El presidente de la Junta, Antonio Tony Maldonado de HLG, Maxine Clark, fundadora de Build-A-Bear Workshop; Maria Teresa Maldonado, ex Presidenta de HLG; Sandra M. Knight y Elena Kenyon … todas ellas hicieron comentarios complementarios sobre Jorge Riopedre, 2018.
Se mencionaron algunos invitados especiales y funcionarios gubernamentales, y casi al final del evento, la senadora de Missouri Claire McCaskill apareció inesperadamente con un video, felicitando a Jorge Riopedre y pidiendo disculpas por no poder asistir al evento, sino que invitó a su hermana a Represéntarla y darle unas palabras.
Una noche muy concurrida, llena de agradecimientos y felicitaciones a Jorge Riopedre, quien recibió con orgullo el premio del HLG.
Jorge Riopedre Felicitaciones por tu merecido premio.
Si desea tener accesoa todas las fotos puedes verlas en el siguiente link: https://www.facebook.com/pg/redlatina/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1870851322984160