App to search for disappeared in Mexico is being developed by artist

People disappear in Mexico everyday as organized crime runs rampant in many of the country’s states and cities, and corruption and government ineffectualness fail to bring down the crime rate, which is why, many times, it has been up to private citizens to fill the vacuum the administrations continue to leave vacant.

This is the case of Luz María Sánchez, an artist and scholar in Mexico City, who is not creating objects to be shown or collected, she’s creating tools.

According to an article published by Frontera Desk, Sánchez is working with other collaborators on an app to help a group of mothers called Las Rastreadoras del Fuerte on their search for their missing children who were extorted, turned into criminals or killed.

The group has already found more than 100 bodies without any help from authorities, and Sánchez hopes that the new app can help them even more.

“They realized at some point that the police (weren’t) doing anything, the government is not backing them up, and nothing was moving, so they decided to go out and start looking,” the artist explained.

Both the movement and the creation of the app are part of a larger movement incubating in Mexico by women in response to the huge amount of violence they have to withstand every single day.

“For me, as an artist, the important part of this project was to build a space where these women will feel at ease, will feel at home, for them to share their experience, their grievance, their loss… or their hope,” Sánchez said.

The article explains that the app uses a map and video to keep track of the group’s search in Los Mochis, a region at the state of Sinaloa that has been engulfed by cartel violence.

The artist said she hoped to expand the project to the U.S.-Mexico border.