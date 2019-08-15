Apple users could soon ask Siri to play music through Spotify

Apple iPhone users could soon be able to ask Siri to play songs, playlists and albums from Spotify.
Siri can only currently play music from Apple Music, but according to technology news outlet The Information “three people familiar wi the discussions” have said Apple and Spotify are in talks about a plan to allow iPhone users to ask Siri to play music from Spotify too.
According to sources, iPhone, iPad and HomePod users will likely have to say “Spotify” at the end of the Siri command, as the voice assistant would still default to Apple Music.
Pocket-lint reports that the talks between Apple and Spotify are said to involve a set of tools that were announced at Apple’s WWDC earlier this year, and which will allow developers of audio apps to make their services easily available though Siri commands.
Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants work with Spotify, allowing users to play music through the streaming service on their Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device, despite both Amazon and Google offering their own music streaming services.
Usuarios de Apple pronto podrían pedir a Siri que reproduzca música a través de Spotify
Los usuarios de iPhone de Apple pronto podrían pedirle a Siri que reproduzca canciones, listas de reproducción y álbumes de Spotify.
Actualmente, Siri solo puede reproducir música de Apple Music, pero según el medio de noticias de tecnología The Information, “tres personas familiarizadas con las discusiones” han dicho que Apple y Spotify están en conversaciones sobre un plan para permitir que los usuarios de iPhone le pidan a Siri que también reproduzca música de Spotify. .
Según las fuentes, es probable que los usuarios de iPhone, iPad y HomePod tengan que decir “Spotify” al final del comando Siri, ya que el asistente de voz todavía usaría Apple Music de forma predeterminada.
Pocket-lint informa que se dice que las conversaciones entre Apple y Spotify involucran un conjunto de herramientas que se anunciaron en la WWDC de Apple a principios de este año, y que permitirán a los desarrolladores de aplicaciones de audio hacer que sus servicios estén fácilmente disponibles a través de los comandos de Siri.
Los asistentes de voz de Amazon Alexa y Google Assistant trabajan con Spotify, lo que permite a los usuarios reproducir música a través del servicio de transmisión en su dispositivo Amazon Alexa o Google Assistant, a pesar de que Amazon y Google ofrecen sus propios servicios de transmisión de música.