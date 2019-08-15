Apple users could soon ask Siri to play music through Spotify

Apple iPhone users could soon be able to ask Siri to play songs, playlists and albums from Spotify.

Siri can only currently play music from Apple Music, but according to technology news outlet The Information “three people familiar wi the discussions” have said Apple and Spotify are in talks about a plan to allow iPhone users to ask Siri to play music from Spotify too.

According to sources, iPhone, iPad and HomePod users will likely have to say “Spotify” at the end of the Siri command, as the voice assistant would still default to Apple Music.

Pocket-lint reports that the talks between Apple and Spotify are said to involve a set of tools that were announced at Apple’s WWDC earlier this year, and which will allow developers of audio apps to make their services easily available though Siri commands.

Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants work with Spotify, allowing users to play music through the streaming service on their Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device, despite both Amazon and Google offering their own music streaming services.