Apple will restrict Facebook’s messaging apps feature

Apple is making a change to its mobile operating system, which will restrict a feature that apps like Messenger and WhatsApp use to make voice calls over the internet, according to an article published by The Information on Tuesday.

The calling feature in the app runs in the background even when not in use, allowing it to connect calls faster while performing other tasks such as data collection. Apple will restrict this background access to apps while users make internet calls.

Reuters reports that this change will face Facebook to redesign its messaging apps. Sources familiar with the matter said this will have a particularly heavy impact on WhatsApp, which uses the internet calling feature in a variety of ways, including for implementing the app’s end-to-end encryption.