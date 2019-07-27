Archdiocese of St. Louis releases list of members accused of sexual abuse of minors

The Archdiocese of St. Louis published the names of clergy that have had substantiated claims of sexual abuse of minors against them.The clergy says that the list of nearly 70 people is the result of an extensive investigation by a third-party agency staged with former investigators of the FBI and state law enforcement.
Archbishop Robert Carlson wrote in a letter to parishioners posted to ArchSTL.org:
“It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine. But publishing their names is the right thing to do.
For years, victims have carried the burden of the crimes committed against them. In talking with many of them, I have witnessed the devastating impact on their lives and the lives of their loved ones.
Publishing these names will not change the past. Nothing will. But it is an important step in the long process of healing. And we are committed to that healing.”
The church asks anyone who has yet to share their story of abuse to speak to local and state authorities. The Office of Child and Youth Protection is also available at 314-792-7704.
The list of accused members, all of them either deceased or removed from the church, is on the following link: https://www.archstl.org/st-louis-review/archdiocese-releases-list
Arquidiócesis de St. Louis publica lista de miembros acusados de abuso sexual de menores
La Arquidiócesis de San Luis publicó los nombres de clérigos que han presentado acusaciones fundamentadas de abuso sexual de menores en su contra. El clero dice que la lista de casi 70 personas es el resultado de una extensa investigación realizada por una agencia de terceros organizada con ex investigadores del FBI y la policía estatal.
El arzobispo Robert Carlson escribió una carta a los feligreses publicada en ArchSTL.org:
“Será doloroso para todos nosotros ver los nombres de clérigos acusados de comportamiento que apenas podemos permitirnos imaginar. Pero publicar sus nombres es lo correcto.
Durante años, las víctimas han cargado con la carga de los crímenes cometidos en su contra. Al hablar con muchos de ellos, he presenciado el impacto devastador en sus vidas y en las vidas de sus seres queridos.
La publicación de estos nombres no cambiará el pasado. Nada lo hará. Pero es un paso importante en el largo proceso de curación. Y estamos comprometidos con esa curación “.
La iglesia le pide a cualquiera que aún no haya compartido su historia de abuso que hable con las autoridades locales y estatales. La Oficina de Protección de Niños y Jóvenes también está disponible en 314-792-7704.
La lista de miembros acusados, todos ellos fallecidos o removidos de la iglesia, se encuentra en el siguiente enlace: https://www.archstl.org/st-louis-review/archdiocese-releases-list