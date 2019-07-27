Archdiocese of St. Louis releases list of members accused of sexual abuse of minors

The Archdiocese of St. Louis published the names of clergy that have had substantiated claims of sexual abuse of minors against them.The clergy says that the list of nearly 70 people is the result of an extensive investigation by a third-party agency staged with former investigators of the FBI and state law enforcement.

Archbishop Robert Carlson wrote in a letter to parishioners posted to ArchSTL.org:

“It will be painful for all of us to see the names of clergy accused of behavior we can barely allow ourselves to imagine. But publishing their names is the right thing to do.

For years, victims have carried the burden of the crimes committed against them. In talking with many of them, I have witnessed the devastating impact on their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

Publishing these names will not change the past. Nothing will. But it is an important step in the long process of healing. And we are committed to that healing.”

The church asks anyone who has yet to share their story of abuse to speak to local and state authorities. The Office of Child and Youth Protection is also available at 314-792-7704.

The list of accused members, all of them either deceased or removed from the church, is on the following link: https://www.archstl.org/st-louis-review/archdiocese-releases-list