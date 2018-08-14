Aretha Franklin is reported to be “seriously ill”

News broke Monday morning that soul legend Aretha Franklin is “seriously ill,” according to a source close to the singer and a longtime friend.

The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to the Associated Press that Franklin was gravely ill.

Separately, celebrity website TMZ also broke the news, reporting that a friend of Franklin’s was told a week ago to prepare for the singer’s death.

“Source close to Aretha and a longtime friend tells TMZ he was told a week ago, “Prepare yourself, she’s dying.” The source adds Aretha was down to 86 pounds and her health was failing. The source says 2 weeks ago everyone in Aretha’s circle was told “she could go any time.”

The 76-year-old had cancelled concerts earlier this year due to health concerns.

Franklin is an 18-time Grammy winner and one of the best-selling artists of all time. She is best known for songs including “Respect” and “A Natural Woman”. Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 1987.

In 2017, Franklin announced she would be retiring after collaborating on an album with Stevie Wonder.

“I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert,” she told a local Detroit news station. “This is it.”