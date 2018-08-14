Aretha Franklin is reported to be “seriously ill”

News broke Monday morning that soul legend Aretha Franklin is “seriously ill,” according to a source close to the singer and a longtime friend.
The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to the Associated Press that Franklin was gravely ill.
Separately, celebrity website TMZ also broke the news, reporting that a friend of Franklin’s was told a week ago to prepare for the singer’s death.
“Source close to Aretha and a longtime friend tells TMZ he was told a week ago, “Prepare yourself, she’s dying.” The source adds Aretha was down to 86 pounds and her health was failing. The source says 2 weeks ago everyone in Aretha’s circle was told “she could go any time.”
The 76-year-old had cancelled concerts earlier this year due to health concerns.
Franklin is an 18-time Grammy winner and one of the best-selling artists of all time. She is best known for songs including “Respect” and “A Natural Woman”. Franklin was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 1987.
In 2017, Franklin announced she would be retiring after collaborating on an album with Stevie Wonder.
“I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert,” she told a local Detroit news station. “This is it.”
Se informa que Aretha Franklin está “gravemente enferma”
El lunes por la mañana se supo que la leyenda del soul Aretha Franklin está “gravemente enferma”, según una fuente cercana a la cantante y amistad desde hace mucho tiempo.
La fuente, hablando bajo condición de anonimato, confirmó a The Associated Press que Franklin estaba gravemente enferma.
Por otra parte, el sitio web de celebridades TMZ también dio la noticia, informando que un amigo de Franklin fue informado hace una semana de prepararse para la muerte de la cantante.
“Fuente cercana a Aretha y amigo de mucho tiempo le cuenta a TMZ que le dijeron hace una semana: ‘Prepárate, se está muriendo’. La fuente agrega que Aretha había bajado a las 86 libras y que su salud estaba deteriorándose. La fuente dice que hace 2 semanas a todos en el círculo de Aretha se les dijo que ‘ella podría irse en cualquier momento’”.
La cantante de 76 años había cancelado conciertos a principios de este año debido a problemas de salud.
Franklin es ganadora de 18 Grammy y una de los artistas más vendidas de todos los tiempos. Ella es mejor conocida por canciones como “Respect” y “A Natural Woman“. Franklin fue incluida en el Salón de la Fama del Rock and Rock en 1987.
En 2017, Franklin anunció que se jubilaría después de colaborar en un álbum con Stevie Wonder.
“Estaré grabando, pero este será mi último año en un concierto”, dijo a una estación local de noticias de Detroit. “Esto es todo.”