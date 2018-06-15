Argentina Congress approves legal abortion, bill will now move to Senate

The Argentina lower house voted on Thursday to legalize abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The bill was approved 129-125 in a debate lasting more than 22 hours.

The bill will now move on to the Senate. President Mauricio Macri, who has made explicit his position against the bill, said he would not veto it if it passes both houses.

In a dramatic turn of events, a bill that was expected to lose, narrowly won when three hours before the vote, lawmaker Sergio Ziliotto announced that he and two colleagues had changed their minds and would vote “yes.”

“Along with Melina Delú and Ariel Rauschenberger, we 3 La Pampa peronist lawmakers will vote IN FAVOR of the decriminalization of abortion,” read his tweet sent out at 5:11 a.m. on June 14.

Thousands of supporters of the bill, who had spent the night demonstrating outside of the Congress building in Buenos Aires, celebrated when the result of the vote was announced.

The Senate is expected to vote on the issue on September. Opponents of the bill have announced that they will lobby senators to vote against it. Several members of the Senate have already expressed their opposition. Argentina, as much as Latin America, is still a largely Catholic country with conservative values.