Argentina Congress approves legal abortion, bill will now move to Senate

The Argentina lower house voted on Thursday to legalize abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The bill was approved 129-125 in a debate lasting more than 22 hours.
The bill will now move on to the Senate. President Mauricio Macri, who has made explicit his position against the bill, said he would not veto it if it passes both houses.
In a dramatic turn of events, a bill that was expected to lose, narrowly won when three hours before the vote, lawmaker Sergio Ziliotto announced that he and two colleagues had changed their minds and would vote “yes.”
“Along with Melina Delú and Ariel Rauschenberger, we 3 La Pampa peronist lawmakers will vote IN FAVOR of the decriminalization of abortion,” read his tweet sent out at 5:11 a.m. on June 14.
Thousands of supporters of the bill, who had spent the night demonstrating outside of the Congress building in Buenos Aires, celebrated when the result of the vote was announced.
The Senate is expected to vote on the issue on September. Opponents of the bill have announced that they will lobby senators to vote against it. Several members of the Senate have already expressed their opposition. Argentina, as much as Latin America, is still a largely Catholic country with conservative values.
Congreso de Argentina aprueba aborto legal, proyecto de ley pasará ahora al Senado
La cámara baja argentina votó el jueves para legalizar el aborto durante las primeras 14 semanas de embarazo. El proyecto de ley fue aprobado 129-125 en un debate que duró más de 22 horas.
El proyecto de ley pasará ahora al Senado. El presidente Mauricio Macri, que ha expresado explícitamente su posición en contra del proyecto de ley, dijo que no lo vetaría si pasa por ambas cámaras.
En un giro dramático de acontecimientos, un proyecto de ley que se esperaba que perdiera, ganó por poco cuando tres horas antes de la votación, el legislador Sergio Ziliotto anunció que él y dos colegas habían cambiado de opinión y votarían “sí”.
“Junto con Melina Delú y Ariel Rauschenberger, los 3 diputados nacionales peronistas por La Pampa votaremos A FAVOR de la despenalización del aborto”, decía su tweet enviado a las 5:11 a.m. del 14 de junio.
Miles de partidarios del proyecto de ley, que habían pasado la noche protestando afuera del edificio del Congreso en Buenos Aires, celebraron cuando se anunció el resultado de la votación.
Se espera que el Senado vote sobre el tema en septiembre. Los opositores al proyecto de ley han anunciado que presionarán a los senadores para que voten en contra. Varios miembros del Senado ya han expresado su oposición. Argentina, al igual que el resto de América Latina, sigue siendo un país mayoritariamente católico con valores conservadores.