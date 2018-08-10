Argentina’s Senate defeats abortion bill

Argentina’s Senate rejected a bill on Wednesday which would have legalized abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.
After a marathon debate, the bill was defeated by 38 senators who voted against it, while 31 voted in favor and two abstained. Despite its text being approved by Congress, experts on the matter believed the bill was going to be defeated in the Senate because many lawmakers had expressed their rejection of it.
Now, lawmakers must wait until next year to resubmit legislation.
Currently, abortion in Argentina is only legal in cases of rape or when the mother’s health is in danger.
Anti-abortion and pro-choice demonstrators rallied outside parliament as voting took place. When the result was made known, anti-abortion activists were jubilant. One of them told Reuters news agency that “this vote showed that Argentina is still a country that represents family values.”
Pro-choice campaigners were visibly angry and some started fires in protest, while many others comforted each other. What the vote in Argentina showed on Wednesday is that Latin America continues to be a region where the influence of the Roman Catholic Church exerts great pressure on legal issues, such as abortion. Cuba, small and progressive Uruguay and Mexico City are the only places in all of Latin America that have decriminalized abortion. If Argentina’s bill had been approved by the Senate, Argentina would had become the first major country in legalizing abortion on the federal level during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.
Senado de Argentina derrota proyecto de ley de aborto
El Senado de Argentina rechazó el miércoles un proyecto de ley que legalizaría el aborto en las primeras 14 semanas de embarazo.
Después de un debate maratónico, el proyecto de ley fue derrotado por 38 senadores que votaron en contra, mientras que 31 votaron a favor y dos se abstuvieron. A pesar de que el texto fue aprobado por el Congreso, los expertos en el tema creían que el proyecto de ley iba a ser derrotado en el Senado porque muchos legisladores habían expresado su rechazo a él.
Ahora, los legisladores deben esperar hasta el próximo año para volver a presentar la legislación.
Actualmente, el aborto en Argentina solo es legal en casos de violación o cuando la salud de la madre está en peligro.
Los manifestantes antiaborto y pro-elección se manifestaron fuera del parlamento mientras se realizaba la votación. Cuando se dio a conocer el resultado, activistas antiabortistas se mostraron jubilosos. Uno de ellos dijo a la agencia de noticias Reuters que “esta votación mostró que Argentina sigue siendo un país que representa los valores familiares”.
Los activistas pro-elección estaban visiblemente enojados y algunos comenzaron incendios en protesta, mientras que muchos otros se consolaron mutuamente. Lo que el voto en Argentina mostró el miércoles es que América Latina continúa siendo una región donde la influencia de la Iglesia Católica ejerce una gran presión sobre cuestiones legales, como el aborto. Cuba, el pequeño y progresista Uruguay y la Ciudad de México son los únicos lugares en toda América Latina que han descriminalizado el aborto. Si el proyecto de ley de Argentina hubiera sido aprobado por el Senado, Argentina se habría convertido en el primer país de población grande en legalizar el aborto a nivel federal durante las primeras 14 semanas de embarazo.