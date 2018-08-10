Argentina’s Senate defeats abortion bill

Argentina’s Senate rejected a bill on Wednesday which would have legalized abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

After a marathon debate, the bill was defeated by 38 senators who voted against it, while 31 voted in favor and two abstained. Despite its text being approved by Congress, experts on the matter believed the bill was going to be defeated in the Senate because many lawmakers had expressed their rejection of it.

Now, lawmakers must wait until next year to resubmit legislation.

Currently, abortion in Argentina is only legal in cases of rape or when the mother’s health is in danger.

Anti-abortion and pro-choice demonstrators rallied outside parliament as voting took place. When the result was made known, anti-abortion activists were jubilant. One of them told Reuters news agency that “this vote showed that Argentina is still a country that represents family values.”

Pro-choice campaigners were visibly angry and some started fires in protest, while many others comforted each other. What the vote in Argentina showed on Wednesday is that Latin America continues to be a region where the influence of the Roman Catholic Church exerts great pressure on legal issues, such as abortion. Cuba, small and progressive Uruguay and Mexico City are the only places in all of Latin America that have decriminalized abortion. If Argentina’s bill had been approved by the Senate, Argentina would had become the first major country in legalizing abortion on the federal level during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.