Argentina’s Senate will vote on abortion on Wednesday

Argentina’s lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize abortion on Wednesday. The proposed legislation would allow abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy; the bill was approved by Congress in June by a narrow margin.

The two campaigns –for and against– have fought fiercely polarized campaigns, with some Senators expressing outright their support or rejection of the bill. Al Jazeera reports that the bill is expected to fall short of the necessary votes to pass into law, with 37 of the 72 senators believed to be ready to say no despite a massive social campaign to have it adopted.

But campaigners are not gibing up.

“We’re doing everything so that the initiative passes. We have faith in the street movement,” told Julia Martino to AFP news agency.

“We believe many senators will show their support when the vote happens.”

Among the most prominent supporters of the bill is Amnesty International.

“The millions of Argentinian women and girls who have campaigned so passionately for their rights should know that people all over the world are standing in solidarity with them today. It is now time for the Senators to show that they stand by women too,” said Mariela Belski, executive director of Amnesty International Argentina.

In Latin America, only Cuba, Uruguay and Mexico City have legalized abortion. If the vote passes on the Senate, Argentina would become the first largely populated country in the region to legalize abortion on a federal level.