Assistant principal at Sainte Genevieve school accused of sexual misconduct with teen

An assistant principal at Sainte Genevieve Junior High School has been charged with statutory rape and sodomy after having sexual contact with a student.

Elizabeth “Beth” Giesler was an assistant principal for Sainte Genevieve Schools who has been charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student, three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree and two counts of statutory rape in the second degree.

The sexual encounters with a 16-year-old teen allegedly happened between April and May at Giesler’s residence in Sainte Genevieve, about 25 miles south of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the charges follow a special investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The student told Trooper T.S. Craig earlier this month that Giesler performed a sexual act on him at her residence between April 7-8, according to court documents.

The teen also said that they engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual acts between April and May, also at Giesler’s home.

Speaking to Fox 2, the boy’s dad said that Giesler was someone the family trusted.

“She talked to us about my son and what she can do for him, through life like give him a better life because he’s a good football player so she was going to make sure he got on the right path,” said the father on the condition of anonymity to protect the teen’s identity.

“She took advantage of him,” the dad said, “she manipulated him because she knew what she was doing.”

Giesler was arrested on Friday. She was booked into the Sainte Genevieve County Jail and released on bail.