Assistant principal at Sainte Genevieve school accused of sexual misconduct with teen

An assistant principal at Sainte Genevieve Junior High School has been charged with statutory rape and sodomy after having sexual contact with a student.
Elizabeth “Beth” Giesler was an assistant principal for Sainte Genevieve Schools who has been charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student, three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree and two counts of statutory rape in the second degree.
The sexual encounters with a 16-year-old teen allegedly happened between April and May at Giesler’s residence in Sainte Genevieve, about 25 miles south of St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the charges follow a special investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.
The student told Trooper T.S. Craig earlier this month that Giesler performed a sexual act on him at her residence between April 7-8, according to court documents.
The teen also said that they engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual acts between April and May, also at Giesler’s home.
Speaking to Fox 2, the boy’s dad said that Giesler was someone the family trusted.
“She talked to us about my son and what she can do for him, through life like give him a better life because he’s a good football player so she was going to make sure he got on the right path,” said the father on the condition of anonymity to protect the teen’s identity.
“She took advantage of him,” the dad said, “she manipulated him because she knew what she was doing.”
Giesler was arrested on Friday. She was booked into the Sainte Genevieve County Jail and released on bail.
Subdirectora de escuela en Sainte Genevieve es acusada de conducta sexual inapropiada con adolescente
La subdirectora del bachillerato Sainte Genevieve ha sido acusada de violación y sodomía de un menor luego de haber tenido contacto sexual con un estudiante.
Elizabeth “Beth” Giesler era subdirectora de las escuelas de Sainte Genevieve y ha sido acusada de tres cargos de contacto sexual con un estudiante, tres cargos de sodomía en segundo grado con un menor y dos cargos de violación en segundo grado de un menor.
Los encuentros sexuales con un adolescente de 16 años supuestamente ocurrieron entre abril y mayo en la residencia de Giesler en Sainte Genevieve, a unos 40 kilómetros al sur de St. Louis.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los cargos siguen una investigación especial de la División de Control de Drogas y Delitos de la Missouri Highway Patrol.
El estudiante le dijo al patrullero T.S. Craig a principios de este mes que Giesler realizó un acto sexual con él en su residencia entre el 7 y el 8 de abril, según documentos judiciales.
El adolescente también dijo que tuvieron relaciones sexuales y actos sexuales entre abril y mayo, también en la casa de Giesler.
En declaraciones a Fox 2, el padre del niño dijo que Giesler era alguien en quien la familia confiaba.
“Ella nos habló de mi hijo y de lo que puede hacer por él, a través de la vida, como darle una vida mejor porque es un buen jugador de fútbol, así que se aseguraría de estar en el camino correcto”, dijo el padre en el condición de anonimato para proteger la identidad del adolescente.
“Se aprovechó de él”, dijo el padre, “ella lo manipuló porque sabía lo que estaba haciendo”.
Giesler fue arrestada el viernes. Fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado de Sainte Genevieve y liberada bajo fianza.