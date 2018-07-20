At least 14 injured in knife attack in Lübeck, Germany

At least 14 people have been wounded by a suspect in a knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Lübeck.
Police said the attack occurred in the Kuecknitz district and that the suspect has been arrested. However, the circumstances surrounding the attack are still being determined.
“There is currently a major police deployment in Lübeck,” the police wrote in a statement. “We are examining the situation and will give more information later.”
One eyewitness told local newspaper Lübecker Nachrichten that “passengers jumped off the bus and screamed. It was horrible. Then the injured were taken away. The perpetrator had a kitchen knife.”
Another said: “One of the victims had just offered his place to an elderly woman, as the offender stabbed him in the chest. It was carnage.”
According to accounts of the attack, the bus driver stopped the bus when he noticed what was happening, and opened the doors to allow passengers to flee.
Police say none of the victims have died.
Al menos 14 heridos en ataque con cuchillo en Lübeck, Alemania
Al menos 14 personas han resultado heridas por un sospechoso en un ataque con cuchillo en un autobús en la ciudad de Lübeck, en el norte de Alemania.
La policía dijo que el ataque ocurrió en el distrito de Kuecknitz y que el sospechoso había sido arrestado. Sin embargo, las circunstancias que rodean el ataque todavía están siendo determinadas.
“Actualmente hay un despliegue policial importante en Lübeck”, escribió la policía en un comunicado. “Estamos examinando la situación y brindaremos más información más adelante”.
Un testigo presencial dijo al periódico local Lübecker Nachrichten que “los pasajeros saltaron del autobús y gritaron. Fue horrible. Luego los heridos fueron llevados a hospitales. El perpetrador tenía un cuchillo de cocina”.
Otro dijo: “Una de las víctimas acababa de ofrecer su lugar a una anciana, mientras el delincuente lo apuñalaba en el pecho. Fue una carnicería”.
Según relatos del ataque, el conductor del autobús detuvo el autobús cuando se dio cuenta de lo que estaba sucediendo y abrió las puertas para permitir que los pasajeros huyeran.
La policía dice que ninguna de las víctimas ha muerto.