At least 14 injured in knife attack in Lübeck, Germany

At least 14 people have been wounded by a suspect in a knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Lübeck.

Police said the attack occurred in the Kuecknitz district and that the suspect has been arrested. However, the circumstances surrounding the attack are still being determined.

“There is currently a major police deployment in Lübeck,” the police wrote in a statement. “We are examining the situation and will give more information later.”

One eyewitness told local newspaper Lübecker Nachrichten that “passengers jumped off the bus and screamed. It was horrible. Then the injured were taken away. The perpetrator had a kitchen knife.”

Another said: “One of the victims had just offered his place to an elderly woman, as the offender stabbed him in the chest. It was carnage.”

According to accounts of the attack, the bus driver stopped the bus when he noticed what was happening, and opened the doors to allow passengers to flee.

Police say none of the victims have died.