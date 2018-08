At least 91 dead after earthquake hits Indonesian island

At least 91 people are dead and hundreds more are injured after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Indonesia’s island of Lombok on Sunday.

Despite its popularity with tourists, Indonesian authorities have reported that no international visitors have been among the victims. About 1,000 foreigners have been evacuated to nearby islands.

The earthquake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10.5 kilometers off the north coast of Lombok on Sunday night local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was the second deadly quake to hit the island in a week. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the same region on July 29.

Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management said on Monday that 91 people died and 209 people were injured int he quake. Numbers are expected to rise as search operations continue.

As of Sunday evening, there had been 47 aftershocks with smaller intensities, the National Board of Disaster Management reported.

ABC News reports that most of the victims died due to falling debris from buildings. As panic ensued after the quake, people scattered in the streets where they were hit by nearby buildings that collapsed after they became more damaged.

The Indonesian Army has sent three C-130 cargo planes to bring food, medical supplies, tents and communication equipment to the thousands of refugees affected by the disaster.