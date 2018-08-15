At least one of two sisters found dead in St. Louis home had been shot

In the case of two sisters that were found dead in a north St. Louis home Tuesday morning, and which authorities believed a poisonous gas had been responsible for their demise, an official said Tuesday night that the women had been shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Fire Capt. Leon Whitener said he had been told that both women had gunshot wounds, but other sources told the Post-Dispatch that only one woman had been shot.

According to sources close to the investigation, one of the women found in the 3100 block of Whittier Street in the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood died from the presence of a hazardous chemical known as hydrogen cyanide. The other woman apparently shot herself. A gun and a holster were found inside the home.

Initially, Whitener had said that there was no evidence of found play. “There isn’t any evidence of foul play, but this is a very preliminary investigation,” Whitener said Tuesday morning.

The women were found dead by 56-year-old Sandy Randolph –boyfriend of one of the women–, who lives in the home and said he discovered the women dead. He told the Post-Dispatch that he arrived in the home at about 2:45 a.m. and found his girlfriend sitting of the floor by her sister’s bed, which she often did in order to watch over her disabled younger sister.

He went to bed and when he woke up, at about 9 a.m., her girlfriend was in the same position and unresponsive. He said he saw blood coming from her sister’s cheek and then he called the police.



