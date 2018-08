ATM users were carjacked in St. Louis County

Two people were carjacked at an ATM in St. Louis County, and police are saying it’s not the first time it’s happened. Two similar incidents have been reported at nearby municipalities.

Authorities are warning ATM customers to be aware of their surroundings, particularly at night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Bureau is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the Affton-Southwest Precinct.

The victims of the carjacking had withdrawn money from an ATM at the U.S. Bank at 8301 Gravois Road, at around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday. They were then sitting in their 2016 For Focus when a black four-door vehicle pulled up alongside. Two men in dark clothing approached their vehicle and displayed handguns.

The criminals took the victims’ vehicle, as well as their money and personal items. They took the car and fled. They were followed by a third person driving the black vehicle.

Police said that robbers may pull alongside victims or attempt to block them in ATM lanes.

Anyone with information should contact the Crimes Against Persons Bureau at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.