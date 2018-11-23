Attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi leaves four dead

At least four people were killed in an attack on the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at about 9:30 a.m. local time outside the consulate in the upmarket Clifton area. Two police officers were killed in the attack. Police shot dead three attackers.
Responsibility for the terrorist attack was claimed by separatist militants who oppose Chinese investment projects in western Pakistan.
The BBC reports that in another incident on Friday, at least 30 people were killed in a bomb attack in north-west Pakistan.
The blast occurred in a mostly Shia neighborhood in Orakzai district. Police say a suicide bomber on a motorbike drove into a crowded marketplace.
Shias in Pakistan are often targeted by Sunni extremists in Pakistan.
In the attack at the consulate, three gunmen tried to enter the facility but were stopped by guards at a checkpoint, according to reports.
All staff inside the consulate were reported as safe by Chinese authorities. The government condemned the attack on its mission and the foreign ministry in Beijing called for extra measures to protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan.
Ataque a consulado chino en Karachi deja cuatro muertos
Al menos cuatro personas murieron en un ataque al consulado chino en la ciudad portuaria paquistaní de Karachi.
Los testigos informaron haber escuchado disparos a las 9:30 a.m. hora local fuera del consulado en el área de lujo de Clifton. Dos policías murieron en el ataque. La policía mató a tiros a tres atacantes.
La responsabilidad del ataque terrorista fue reivindicada por militantes separatistas que se oponen a los proyectos de inversión chinos en el oeste de Pakistán.
La BBC informa que en otro incidente el viernes, al menos 30 personas murieron en un ataque con bomba en el noroeste de Pakistán.
La explosión ocurrió en un barrio mayoritariamente chiíta en el distrito de Orakzai. La policía dice que un terrorista suicida en una motocicleta entró en un mercado lleno de gente.
Los chiítas en Pakistán son a menudo objetivos de los extremistas sunitas en Pakistán.
En el ataque en el consulado, tres hombres armados intentaron ingresar a las instalaciones, pero los guardias los detuvieron en un punto de control, según los informes.
Todo el personal dentro del consulado fue reportado como seguro por las autoridades chinas. El gobierno condenó el ataque a su misión y el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Pekín pidió medidas adicionales para proteger a los ciudadanos chinos en Pakistán.