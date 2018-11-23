Attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi leaves four dead

At least four people were killed in an attack on the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani port city of Karachi.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots at about 9:30 a.m. local time outside the consulate in the upmarket Clifton area. Two police officers were killed in the attack. Police shot dead three attackers.

Responsibility for the terrorist attack was claimed by separatist militants who oppose Chinese investment projects in western Pakistan.

The BBC reports that in another incident on Friday, at least 30 people were killed in a bomb attack in north-west Pakistan.

The blast occurred in a mostly Shia neighborhood in Orakzai district. Police say a suicide bomber on a motorbike drove into a crowded marketplace.

Shias in Pakistan are often targeted by Sunni extremists in Pakistan.

In the attack at the consulate, three gunmen tried to enter the facility but were stopped by guards at a checkpoint, according to reports.

All staff inside the consulate were reported as safe by Chinese authorities. The government condemned the attack on its mission and the foreign ministry in Beijing called for extra measures to protect Chinese citizens in Pakistan.