Attackers in ski masks try to kidnap man, shoot him

Two attackers in ski masks tried to kidnap a man in St. Louis on Wednesday night and shot the victim as a result of the struggle, according to authorities.

The victim was able to free himself from his assailants and run, and the would-be kidnappers fled, police said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Tiffany neighborhood, a small district west of Grand Boulevard and north of Interstate 44.

The 55-year-old victim had just parked his car in the 3600 block of Blaine Avenue when two men in ski masks approached him and a struggle ensued. It was in the process of this that one of the attackers shot the victim in the arm.

Authorities say that the attackers tried to force the man into a vehicle, but he was able to break free and ran away. When their kidnap attempt failed, the attackers also fled.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and cuts to his hand and head. Police said his condition was stable.

Authorities have been unable to provide a good description of the attackers.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.