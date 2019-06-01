Attorney General Barr says Mueller “could’ve reached a decision” on obstruction

Attorney General William Barr said Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the leader of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, could have reached a decision on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, but instead chose not to.

Mueller said this week that he could not indict Trump because of Justice Department policy that prevented him from indicting a sitting president, and was not even willing to conclude if a crime was committed out of fairness to the president.

But Barr, as Reuters reports, gave a different opinion, saying Mueller could have made a judgment call even if he could not indict the president.

Barr said, according to an excerpt released on Thursday from an interview with CBS “This Morning”, “I personally felt he could’ve reached a decision.”

Barr added: “The opinion says you cannot indict a president while he is in office, but he could’ve reached a decision as to whether it was criminal activity. But he had his reasons front doing it, which he explained and I am not going to, you know, argue about those reason.”

Barr gave a news conference on Wednesday, where he said that if he and his team thought the president was innocent, they would have stated so, but refrained from saying the president had obstructed justice.

However, Barr and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded on their own that the report lacked ample evidence to charge Trump with obstruction.