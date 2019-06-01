Attorney General Barr says Mueller “could’ve reached a decision” on obstruction

Attorney General William Barr said Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the leader of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, could have reached a decision on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, but instead chose not to.
Mueller said this week that he could not indict Trump because of Justice Department policy that prevented him from indicting a sitting president, and was not even willing to conclude if a crime was committed out of fairness to the president.
But Barr, as Reuters reports, gave a different opinion, saying Mueller could have made a judgment call even if he could not indict the president.
Barr said, according to an excerpt released on Thursday from an interview with CBS “This Morning”, “I personally felt he could’ve reached a decision.”
Barr added: “The opinion says you cannot indict a president while he is in office, but he could’ve reached a decision as to whether it was criminal activity. But he had his reasons front doing it, which he explained and I am not going to, you know, argue about those reason.”
Barr gave a news conference on Wednesday, where he said that if he and his team thought the president was innocent, they would have stated so, but refrained from saying the president had obstructed justice.
However, Barr and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded on their own that the report lacked ample evidence to charge Trump with obstruction.
Fiscal general Barr dice que Mueller “podría haber llegado a decisión” sobre obstrucción
El fiscal general William Barr dijo que el abogado especial Robert Mueller, líder de una investigación sobre la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016, podría haber llegado a una decisión sobre si el presidente Donald Trump obstruyó la justicia, pero en su lugar decidió no hacerlo.
Mueller dijo esta semana que no podía acusar a Trump debido a la política del Departamento de Justicia que le impedía acusar a un presidente en ejercicio y que ni siquiera estaba dispuesto a concluir si se cometió un delito por imparcialidad al presidente.
Pero Barr, como informa Reuters, dio una opinión diferente, diciendo que Mueller podría haber emitido un juicio incluso si no podía acusar al presidente.
Barr dijo que, según un extracto publicado el jueves en una entrevista con la CBS “This Morning”, “personalmente sentí que podría haber llegado a una decisión”.
Barr agregó: “La opinión dice que no se puede acusar a un presidente mientras está en el cargo, pero podría haber llegado a una decisión sobre si se trataba de una actividad delictiva”. Pero él tenía sus razones para hacerlo, lo cual explicó y no voy a, ya sabes, discutir sobre esas razones “.
Barr dio una conferencia de prensa el miércoles, donde dijo que si él y su equipo pensaran que el presidente era inocente, lo habrían dicho, pero se abstuvieron de decir que el presidente había obstruido la justicia.
Sin embargo, Barr y el ex Vice Fiscal General Rod Rosenstein llegaron a la conclusión de que el informe carecía de pruebas suficientes para acusar a Trump de obstrucción.