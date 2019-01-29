Attorney general pick says Trump has not discussed Mueller investigation with him

William Barr, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, told lawmakers in written comments released on Monday that he would not take any steps to improperly fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and added that Trump has not discussed the substance of Mueller’s investigation with him.
Reuters reports that Barr’s written comments were made in response to questions posed by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote on Tuesday on whether to endorse his nomination and send it to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.
“The President has not asked me my views about any aspect of the investigation, and he has not asked me about what I would do about anything in the investigation,” Barr wrote in response to questions by Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.
If confirmed by the Senate, Barr would oversee Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign of 2016 colluded with Russia.
Barr previously served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush. Democrats have expressed criticism over a letter that Barr sent last year to White House officials and the Justice Department, where he called Mueller’s Russia probe “fatally misconceived.”
Elección de fiscal general dice que Trump no ha discutido investigación de Mueller con él
William Barr, nominado de Trump a fiscal general, dijo a los legisladores en comentarios escritos publicados el lunes que no tomaría ninguna medida para despedir indebidamente al abogado especial Robert Mueller, y agregó que Trump no ha discutido la sustancia de la investigación de Mueller con él.
Reuters informa que los comentarios escritos de Barr se hicieron en respuesta a las preguntas formuladas por los miembros del Comité Judicial del Senado, que votarán el martes sobre si respaldar su nominación y enviarla a todo el Senado para su confirmación.
“El presidente no me ha preguntado mis opiniones sobre ningún aspecto de la investigación, y no me ha preguntado qué haría con respecto a cualquier cosa en la investigación”, escribió Barr en respuesta a las preguntas del senador demócrata Patrick Leahy.
De ser confirmado por el Senado, Barr supervisaría la investigación de Mueller sobre si la campaña de Trump de 2016 se confabuló con Rusia.
Barr anteriormente se desempeñó como fiscal general bajo el ex presidente George H.W. Arbusto. Los demócratas han expresado críticas por una carta que Barr envió el año pasado a los funcionarios de la Casa Blanca y al Departamento de Justicia, donde calificó la investigación de Mueller en Rusia como “fatalmente mal concebida”.