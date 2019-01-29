Attorney general pick says Trump has not discussed Mueller investigation with him

William Barr, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, told lawmakers in written comments released on Monday that he would not take any steps to improperly fire special counsel Robert Mueller, and added that Trump has not discussed the substance of Mueller’s investigation with him.

Reuters reports that Barr’s written comments were made in response to questions posed by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote on Tuesday on whether to endorse his nomination and send it to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

“The President has not asked me my views about any aspect of the investigation, and he has not asked me about what I would do about anything in the investigation,” Barr wrote in response to questions by Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barr would oversee Mueller’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign of 2016 colluded with Russia.

Barr previously served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush. Democrats have expressed criticism over a letter that Barr sent last year to White House officials and the Justice Department, where he called Mueller’s Russia probe “fatally misconceived.”