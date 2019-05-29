Austrian parliament sacks chancellor

Austrian conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was voted out of office by parliament in the wake of a crisis that disbanded his coalition government with the far right.

Reuters reports that Kurz’s meteoric career suffered its first-ever setback. Kurz was considered until barely two weeks ago as a star among Europe’s conservatives.

But then the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) was caught in a video sting, prompting him to step down and forcing Kurz to call off their alliance.

Kurz hoped to position himself as a victim of the FPO and use that as a strategy for reelection, but the center-left opposition said he shared the blame and the FPO backed that claim.

The Social Democrats’ (SPO) deputy parliamentary faction head Joerg Leichtfried said in a speech to lawmakers, minutes before his party submitted a motion of no-confidence against Kurz’s government, that “Kurz gambled away his chances, and Mr. Chancellor, you bear full responsibility.”

The no-confidence motion was passed by a majority among unlikely allies, with both the Social Democrats and the FPO supporting the motion. Together they control a majority of seats in the assembly, while Kurz’s party holds only a third of the seats.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen must now nominate a new chancellor to put together an interim government until next election, which is expected to be held in September. Van der Bellen could, in principle, choose Kurz again, but it is far more likely that an elder statesman will be elected.