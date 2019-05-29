Austrian parliament sacks chancellor

Austrian conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was voted out of office by parliament in the wake of a crisis that disbanded his coalition government with the far right.
Reuters reports that Kurz’s meteoric career suffered its first-ever setback. Kurz was considered until barely two weeks ago as a star among Europe’s conservatives.
But then the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) was caught in a video sting, prompting him to step down and forcing Kurz to call off their alliance.
Kurz hoped to position himself as a victim of the FPO and use that as a strategy for reelection, but the center-left opposition said he shared the blame and the FPO backed that claim.
The Social Democrats’ (SPO) deputy parliamentary faction head Joerg Leichtfried said in a speech to lawmakers, minutes before his party submitted a motion of no-confidence against Kurz’s government, that “Kurz gambled away his chances, and Mr. Chancellor, you bear full responsibility.”
The no-confidence motion was passed by a majority among unlikely allies, with both the Social Democrats and the FPO supporting the motion. Together they control a majority of seats in the assembly, while Kurz’s party holds only a third of the seats.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen must now nominate a new chancellor to put together an interim government until next election, which is expected to be held in September. Van der Bellen could, in principle, choose Kurz again, but it is far more likely that an elder statesman will be elected.
Parlamento austriaco vota para despedir a canciller
El canciller austriaco, Sebastián Kurz, fue rechazado por el parlamento después de una crisis que disolvió su gobierno de coalición con la extrema derecha.
Reuters informa que la meteórica carrera de Kurz sufrió su primer revés. Kurz fue considerado hasta hace apenas dos semanas como una estrella entre los conservadores de Europa.
Pero luego el líder del Partido de la Libertad de extrema derecha (FPO) quedó atrapado en un video, lo que lo llevó a retirarse y obligó a Kurz a cancelar su alianza.
Kurz esperaba posicionarse como víctima de la FPO y utilizarla como una estrategia para la reelección, pero la oposición de centro-izquierda dijo que compartía la culpa y que la FPO respaldaba esa afirmación.
El jefe de la facción parlamentaria adjunta de los socialdemócratas (SPO, por sus siglas en inglés), Joerg Leichtfried, dijo en un discurso ante los legisladores, minutos antes de que su partido presentara una moción de no confianza contra el gobierno de Kurz, que “Kurz arruinó sus posibilidades, y el Sr. Canciller, usted confirma”. total responsabilidad.”
La moción de no confianza fue aprobada por una mayoría entre aliados improbables, y tanto los socialdemócratas como la FPO apoyaron la moción. Juntos controlan la mayoría de los asientos en la asamblea, mientras que el partido de Kurz tiene solo un tercio de los asientos.
El presidente austriaco, Alexander Van der Bellen, ahora debe nominar a un nuevo canciller para armar un gobierno interino hasta la próxima elección, que se espera se celebre en septiembre. Van der Bellen podría, en principio, elegir a Kurz nuevamente, pero es mucho más probable que un estadista mayor sea elegido.