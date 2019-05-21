Austria’s far-right Freedom Party ministers resign amid scandal

All ministers from Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) have resigned.

The Freedom Party’s leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who was also vice-chancellor, was forced to resign over the weekend after a video surfaced.

Strache was filmed proposing to offer government contracts to a supposed Russian oligarch’s daughter.

The BBC reports that the FPO threatened a mass resignation on Monday if Interior Minister Herbert Kickl was also forced out.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for Kickl to be ousted over the weekend, saying that the general secretary of the party should take responsibility for the scandal.

The scandal broke out on Friday when footage from 2017 was published in German media, showing Strache and another FPO official proposing to offer government contracts to a supposed Russian oligarch’s daughter.

Strache resigned the next day and Kurz, the head of the centre-right People’s Party – said new elections would be held.

The ministers from the FPO that have resigned, include the foreign minister and ministers for defense, transport, and social affairs, throwing the government into chaos as the FPO made up half of the country’s cabinet.