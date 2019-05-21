Austria’s far-right Freedom Party ministers resign amid scandal

All ministers from Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) have resigned.
The Freedom Party’s leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who was also vice-chancellor, was forced to resign over the weekend after a video surfaced.
Strache was filmed proposing to offer government contracts to a supposed Russian oligarch’s daughter.
The BBC reports that the FPO threatened a mass resignation on Monday if Interior Minister Herbert Kickl was also forced out.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for Kickl to be ousted over the weekend, saying that the general secretary of the party should take responsibility for the scandal.
The scandal broke out on Friday when footage from 2017 was published in German media, showing Strache and another FPO official proposing to offer government contracts to a supposed Russian oligarch’s daughter.
Strache resigned the next day and Kurz, the head of the centre-right People’s Party – said new elections would be held.
The ministers from the FPO that have resigned, include the foreign minister and ministers for defense, transport, and social affairs, throwing the government into chaos as the FPO made up half of the country’s cabinet.
Ministros de extrema derecha del Partido de la Libertad de Austria renuncian en medio de escándalo
Todos los ministros del Partido de la Libertad de extrema derecha de Austria (FPO) han renunciado.
El líder del Partido de la Libertad, Heinz-Christian Strache, quien también fue vicecanciller, se vio obligado a renunciar durante el fin de semana luego de que surgiera un video.
Strache fue filmado proponiendo ofrecer contratos gubernamentales a la supuesta hija de un oligarca ruso.
La BBC informa que la FPO amenazó con una renuncia masiva el lunes si el ministro del Interior, Herbert Kickl, también fue expulsado.
El canciller Sebastian Kurz pidió que Kickl fuera expulsado durante el fin de semana, y dijo que el secretario general del partido debería responsabilizarse del escándalo.
El escándalo estalló el viernes cuando se publicaron imágenes de 2017 en los medios de comunicación alemanes, mostrando a Strache y otro funcionario de la FPO proponiendo ofrecer contratos del gobierno a la supuesta hija de un oligarca ruso.
Strache renunció al día siguiente y Kurz, el jefe del Partido Popular de centro derecha, dijo que se realizarán nuevas elecciones.
Los ministros de la FPO que han renunciado incluyen al ministro de Relaciones Exteriores y ministros de defensa, transporte y asuntos sociales, lo que arroja al gobierno al caos, ya que la FPO constituía la mitad del gabinete del país.