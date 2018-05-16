Author Tom Wolfe dies at 88

Journalist Tom Wolfe died at 88 on Monday, according to his agent Lynn Nesbit.
Wolfe wrote best-selling masterpieces such as “The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff”, as well as countless other novels and works of journalism.
The author died of pneumonia in a New York hospital, where he had been hospitalized with an infection.
Wolfe started as a reporter at the Springfield Union before accepting a job at the Washington Post. He then moved to New York in 1962 to work at the New York Herald-Tribune and remained in the city for the rest of his life.
He was a pioneer in the literary style of nonfiction known as New Journalism, in which writers deeply immersed themselves in the subject they were writing about. The style included rich and detailed description that felt more like the literary style of prose found in fiction works.
Wolfe authored “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” in which he provided a psychedelic chronicle of Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters as they experimented with LSD. He then went on to write “The Right Stuff”, a work about the Mercury space program.
His first work of fiction, “The Bonfire of the Vanities” was a seminal tale of 1980s New York, involving a Wall Street banker, a Bronx high school student, and a tabloid reporter. The work was published as a series of stories every two weeks for Rolling Stone magazine, between 1984 and 1985. It was later published in book form in 1987.
Wolfe became a prominent figure in the New York social scene and his trademark white, 3-piece suit became a fundamental part of his persona. He was b born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, and attended college at Washington and Lee University and received his PhD from Yale.
El autor Tom Wolfe muere a los 88 años
El periodista Tom Wolfe murió a los 88 años el lunes, según su agente Lynn Nesbit.
Wolfe escribió obras maestras de gran éxito como “La hoguera de las vanidades” y “The Right Stuff”, así como innumerables novelas y obras de periodismo.
El autor murió de neumonía en un hospital de Nueva York, donde había sido hospitalizado con una infección.
Wolfe comenzó como reportero en el Springfield Union antes de aceptar un trabajo en el Washington Post. Luego se mudó a Nueva York en 1962 para trabajar en el New York Herald-Tribune y permaneció en la ciudad por el resto de su vida.
Fue un pionero en el estilo literario de no ficción conocido como Nuevo Periodismo, en el cual los escritores se sumergían profundamente en el tema del que estaban escribiendo. El estilo incluía una descripción rica y detallada que se parecía más al estilo literario de la prosa que se encuentra en las obras de ficción.
Wolfe fue el autor de “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test”, en el que proporcionó una crónica psicodélica de Ken Kesey y los Merry Pranksters mientras experimentaban con el LSD. Luego pasó a escribir “The Right Stuff”, un trabajo sobre el programa espacial Mercury.
Su primer trabajo de ficción, “La hoguera de las vanidades” fue una historia seminal de la década de 1980 en Nueva York, en la que escribió sobre un banquero de Wall Street, un estudiante de bachillerato del Bronx y un periodista sensacionalista. El trabajo fue publicado como una serie de historias cada dos semanas para la revista Rolling Stone, entre 1984 y 1985. Más tarde se publicó en forma de libro en 1987.
Wolfe se convirtió en una figura destacada en la escena social de Nueva York y su característico traje blanco de 3 piezas se convirtió en una parte fundamental de su personalidad. Nació y se crió en Richmond, Virginia, y asistió a la universidad en Washington and Lee University y recibió su doctorado en Yale.