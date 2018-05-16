Author Tom Wolfe dies at 88

Journalist Tom Wolfe died at 88 on Monday, according to his agent Lynn Nesbit.

Wolfe wrote best-selling masterpieces such as “The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff”, as well as countless other novels and works of journalism.

The author died of pneumonia in a New York hospital, where he had been hospitalized with an infection.

Wolfe started as a reporter at the Springfield Union before accepting a job at the Washington Post. He then moved to New York in 1962 to work at the New York Herald-Tribune and remained in the city for the rest of his life.

He was a pioneer in the literary style of nonfiction known as New Journalism, in which writers deeply immersed themselves in the subject they were writing about. The style included rich and detailed description that felt more like the literary style of prose found in fiction works.

Wolfe authored “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” in which he provided a psychedelic chronicle of Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters as they experimented with LSD. He then went on to write “The Right Stuff”, a work about the Mercury space program.

His first work of fiction, “The Bonfire of the Vanities” was a seminal tale of 1980s New York, involving a Wall Street banker, a Bronx high school student, and a tabloid reporter. The work was published as a series of stories every two weeks for Rolling Stone magazine, between 1984 and 1985. It was later published in book form in 1987.

Wolfe became a prominent figure in the New York social scene and his trademark white, 3-piece suit became a fundamental part of his persona. He was b born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, and attended college at Washington and Lee University and received his PhD from Yale.



