Authorities identify man found dead in front yard of St. Louis home

Police have identified a man who was found dead in the front yard of a home in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood on Sunday night.

27-year-old Lionel White was found dead in the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue around 7:20 p.m., according to police. There was no apparent connection between White and the address he was found in. Authorities believe he fled from a shooting elsewhere and collapsed on the front yard of the Mount Pleasant home.

There was a shooting reported a block away on Sunday, at the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, White lived in the 4400 block of Tennessee Avenue, about half a mile from where his body was found.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Those who call can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a monetary reward.