Authorities looking for suspect of deadly St. Louis shooting

Police are looking for a St. Louis man who has been identified as responsible for a deadly shooting in the city on Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 54-year-old Eugene Phillip Hampton was charged Thursday with murder and armed criminal action in the death of 44-year-old Rodrick Pitts. He was ordered held without bail when captured.

Authorities say the shooting took place on Wednesday after the two men met in the home where Hampton lives. According to witnesses, Hampton pulled out a gun and shot Pitts, who tried to flee the house. Court documents state that Hampton followed Pitts onto the street and continued to fire more shots. Pitts died at the scene and was found by police laying on the front yard of the house.

A witness told police that Hampton had gone into one of the houses on the same block, so SWAT officers cordoned off the area in an attempt to find the suspect. However, after searching the house and finding it empty, they issued an order for the arrest of Hampton.