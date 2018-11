Authorities search for missing St. Louis ballerina whose car was found at Mark Twain State Park

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing ballerina with the St. Louis Ballet Company.

On November 12, a state park ranger found Raffaella Stroik’s vehicle in a boat ramp parking lot off Highway 107 in Mark Twain State Park. The next morning, a Missouri state trooper returned to the site and found the vehicle still there, with no sign of Stroik.

No missing person report had been filled.

KMOV reports that a search of the area was underway Tuesday, but authorities had not found signs of the missing 23-year-old Stroik other than her vehicle.

Stroik was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Whole Foods in Town and Country. She was wearing an olive green jacket, a long pink scarf and navy pants with white zippers on the sides. She was wearing white shoes and had her hair fashioned in a ponytail.

Stroik is described as originally from South Bend, Indiana, and is 5’7 and 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Duncan Stroik, her father, also asked for the public’s assistance. “We ask for people’s prayers and any help they can to help find our darling daughter.”

A spokesman for the St. Louis Ballet company said “they are very worried about Stroik” and asked that anyone with information contact MSHP.

A search at Mark Twain State Park is being conducted on Wednesday. It started at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132.