Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, would base his 2020 presidential campaign in St. Louis

Despite still not making up his mind about it, Michael Avenatti said he would base his 2020 presidential campaign in St. Louis.

The Stormy Daniels’ lawyer told POLITICO on Sunday that he sees the Midwest as a key to a successful run for president. He said he would be the first presidential candidate to headquarter in St. Louis since Dick Gephardt’s 1988 presidential run.

“I grew up there, I have ties to the area, my parents still live there; they’re getting older. It’s centrally located in the country. It’s the place that I identify most closely with as home. If I do this, I’m going to spend a significant part of my campaign in the Midwest.”

Avenatti’s family moved to the St. Louis suburbs when he was 11 years old.

The lawyer said that MIssouri, a traditionally red state, would be “in play” for Democrats if he were the nominee.

“If I do this, I think Missouri is very much going to be in play. I’m going to spend a lot of time there,” he said.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won Missouri by 19 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.

Avenatti is scheduled to hold a “resistance rally” to counter a Trump rally in Texas next month.