Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, would base his 2020 presidential campaign in St. Louis

Despite still not making up his mind about it, Michael Avenatti said he would base his 2020 presidential campaign in St. Louis.
The Stormy Daniels’ lawyer told POLITICO on Sunday that he sees the Midwest as a key to a successful run for president. He said he would be the first presidential candidate to headquarter in St. Louis since Dick Gephardt’s 1988 presidential run.
“I grew up there, I have ties to the area, my parents still live there; they’re getting older. It’s centrally located in the country. It’s the place that I identify most closely with as home. If I do this, I’m going to spend a significant part of my campaign in the Midwest.”
Avenatti’s family moved to the St. Louis suburbs when he was 11 years old.
The lawyer said that MIssouri, a traditionally red state, would be “in play” for Democrats if he were the nominee.
“If I do this, I think Missouri is very much going to be in play. I’m going to spend a lot of time there,” he said.
In 2016, President Donald Trump won Missouri by 19 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.
Avenatti is scheduled to hold a “resistance rally” to counter a Trump rally in Texas next month.
Avenatti, abogado de Stormy Daniels, basaría su campaña presidencial 2020 en St. Louis
A pesar de no haber tomado una decisión al respecto, Michael Avenatti dijo que basaría su campaña presidencial 2020 en St. Louis.
El abogado de Stormy Daniels le dijo a POLITICO el domingo que considera que el Medio Oeste es la clave para una candidatura exitosa a la presidencia. Dijo que sería el primer candidato presidencial en tener su sede de operaciones en St. Louis desde Dick Gephardt en 1988.
“Crecí allí, tengo vínculos con la zona, mis padres todavía viven allí; están envejeciendo. Está ubicado en el centro del país. Es el lugar con el que me identifico más de cerca como mi hogar. Si hago esto, pasaré una parte importante de mi campaña en el Medio Oeste”.
La familia de Avenatti se mudó a los suburbios de St. Louis cuando él tenía 11 años.
El abogado dijo que MIssouri, un estado tradicionalmente rojo, estaría “en juego” para los demócratas si él fuera el candidato.
“Si hago esto, creo que Missouri va a estar en juego. Voy a pasar mucho tiempo allí”, dijo.
En 2016, el presidente Donald Trump ganó Missouri en 19 puntos porcentuales sobre Hillary Clinton.
Avenatti tiene previsto realizar un “mitin de resistencia” para contrarrestar una manifestación de Trump en Texas el próximo mes.