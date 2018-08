AW Health Care Provides Employment and Training for Family Caregivers

By Maria Candida and AW Health Care

Maria arrives at Candida’s home about 9:15 in the morning. She opens the door quietly because Candida is still sleeping. The sun is peeks through the window as Maria gets busy with her day. Maria straightens up the front room and gets the laundry going. Then she starts breakfast for Candida who is still pleasantly asleep.

Agueda “Candida” Moreno has been a client of AW Health Care for 5 years. Candida came to the United States 15 years ago from Cuba and lives with her son in St. Louis. Candida is 98 years old! Maria is Candida’s caregiver and an employee at AW Health Care. Maria has cared for Candida for three years. Maria says, “I love my job as caregiver for Candida. I am so happy that I can be paid to take care of this beautiful lady. This is a great job for me.” Candida trusts Maria, and Maria loves to take care of Candida. Maria worked 40 years in a nursing home so she knows how to care for the elderly. Maria says, “This is how all old people should be cared for…in their homes where they are surrounded by family, great friends and familiar things.”

How does Candida feel about the care she receives? Candida is so happy that Maria comes each day and takes care of everything. She says that meal preparation is very important. Senior citizens often have special dietary needs and it is important to prepare foods that they like and are easy to digest. Candida says, “I love it when Maria makes rice with a little milk or ground beef for me. It is so good. Best of all, it is so nice to have someone make this for me and stay with me while I eat.” Candida feels Maria is a very good caregiver because she is understanding, patient and has a good sense of humor. “She always remembers what I need and she treats me so well.”

Are you a caregiver, like Maria, looking for help for your loved one? WE CAN HELP!

If you are a caregiver looking for work, we can connect you with a family who needs you! Many people need support with housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, shopping and personal care. If you like to help people with daily living activities, we can hire you for a paid position. Maria was able to connect with Candida and become her caregiver through AW’s Home Care Program. This program is available for Missouri Medicaid recipients and those who pay privately. Maria says, “I called Mimi and she helped me get the job!” Mimi Dudley, AW Social Worker, can help you get approved for the appropriate program. Mimi’s job is to provide assessment, evaluate family needs, and help develop a care plan that will enhance their condition. She also can connect the family with needed community resources and advocate for their needs. Mimi can be reached at: (314) 726-5600. Mimi speaks Spanish and she will be happy to answer your questions and get the process started.

Does a family member need help? Would you like a job helping that person? WE CAN HELP!

Consumer Directed Services (CDS) is a Missouri Medicaid-funded program managed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. CDS enables physically disabled persons to live independently in their own homes rather than in a nursing facility. CDS empowers the disabled to remain in control of their lives by allowing them to choose their own caregiver. The caregiver may be a friend or family member, but not a spouse. The freedom to choose a caregiver gives disabled persons’ peace of mind knowing their personal care and daily living activities are being handled by someone they know and trust.

If you (or your family member) are over 18 years of age, Missouri Medicaid eligible, disabled due to age or illness and mentally capable of making decisions regarding your healthcare and your employer responsibilities, you may qualify.

Do you, or a loved one, need more skilled care from nurses and therapists? WE CAN HELP!

We know how complicated and stressful situations can become when dealing with ill family members. AW can ease your burden with our medical home healthcare services. These services are provided by skilled medical professionals such as nurses and therapists. You, or a family member, may have recently been in the hospital, or rehabilitation facility. Maybe there has been a recent fall, a decline in health or function, or a change in diagnosis. Often, people just are not getting out to do the things they used to do. That is when AW Health Care can help. Our medical home health includes skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, home health aide assistance and medical social work. These services help you, or a loved one, recover from illness or injury and get back to being independent. If you, or your loved one, are having health problems, we will contact the doctor for his/her approval. Because these are medical services, insurance pays for this kind of care. AW Health Care accepts payment from Medicare, Missouri Medicaid, Veterans and many private insurance plans.

More About AW

AW Health Care is a local, woman-owned enterprise ranked in the top 10% of home health agencies in the St. Louis area. The AW in our name stands for “Aging Well,” which means having a healthy body, active mind and positive outlook. We care for the “whole person” and do whatever it takes to achieve this. Whether we are caring for an aging parent, a disabled family member or for YOU, we tailor a program to meet individual needs and provide peace of mind.

Please visit us at www.awhealthcare.com and learn more. Our open positions are located under the careers tab. We are also at www.facebook.com/AW-Health-Care. Check out our Facebook page and like us! Questions? Call Mimi at (314) 726-5600.