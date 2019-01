Baby boy found alive after 35 hours under rubble after Russia blast

A baby boy was found alive after 35 hours in freezing conditions in the rubble of a Russian apartment block that partially collapsed in an explosion, emergency officials reported, calling it a miracle.

Reuters reports that the blast, thought to have been caused by a gas leak, damaged 48 apartments in a 10-story building in the city of Magnitogorsk on Monday, killing at least seven people with 36y people still missing.

The current temperature in the city of Magnitogorsk is -17 Celsius or 1.4 Fahrenheit.

According to TASS news agency, the 11-month-old infant was able to survive because he was lying in his bed and was wrapped up in layers.

The news media outlet reports that the baby was found when a rescuer heard him crying and “a large-scale operation was immediately organized.”

“Hundreds of people were waiting for the appearance of the injured child from under the rubble like a miracle. And the miracle happened,” officials were quoted as saying by Interfax. “Tears drew in the eyes of the weatherbeaten rescuers.”

The boy’s mother is alive and has already arrived at the hospital where the baby was taken to.